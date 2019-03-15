St. Pat's Day parties, whiskey tastings, dance nights: 45 free things to do this weekend

Folks line up to celebrate the holiday Image courtesy Finnegans Brew Co.

FRIDAY:

Finnegans St. Patrick's Day Weekend Revelry

This party isn’t about green beer and tired stereotypes. Ultimately, it’s not even really about St. Patrick’s Day. While this do-gooder brewery is 19 years old, this holiday weekend marks the one-year anniversary of their taproom. The beer starts flowing on Friday with the release of Jacqued Up Double IPA, followed by the George and Blueberry Lagers on Saturday, and Sunday’s debut of Firsties Imperial Irish Ale, a bigger, bolder take on the brand’s flagship Irish Ale. There will be beer-related excitement, food-truck eats, and live tunes through the weekend, but antics get amplified on the final day, as the brewery opens early on Sunday with a toast at 10 a.m., followed by rollicking live tunes. 12 p.m.-12 a.m. March 15; 11 a.m.-11:55 p.m. March 16; 9 a.m.-11:55 p.m. March 17; Free. Finnegans Brew Co., 817 5th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615. –Loren Green

Whiskey Stout Release

A limited batch of Sour Mash Tennessee Whiskey Barrel Aged Belgian Chocolate Stout will be available, and there will be live music from The SERFs. 4-9 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.

St. Patrick's Day (Weekend) at HopCat MPLS

Featuring special meny items, including Irish brew. Friday through Sunday. HopCat (Minneapolis), 435 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-276-5555.

25th Anniversary Party

On Friday, Kieran's Irish Pub (85 Sixth St. N., Minneapolis) will be turning 25 with a birthday party that includes an all-day happy hour. From 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., the downtown pub will be serving up free appetizers and birthday cake, live music from the Tim Malloy and Teddy Holidays, and they’ll have their anniversary beer by Finnegans on tap, served in a commemorative pint glass while they last. 5 p.m. March 15; Free. Kieran's Irish Pub, 85 6th St. N, Minneapolis; 612-339-4499.

Kip's Irish Pub St. Patrick's Day Weekend

3-8 p.m. March 15; Free. Kip's Irish Pub, 9970 Wayzata Blvd., St. Louis Park; 952-367-5070.



St. Patrick's Day Weekend

Merlins Rest will host three days of happenings. Wear a kilt on Friday for a buy-one, get-one deal, or order up an full Irish breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. Traditional performances and bagpipes will entertain crowds each evening, too. Daily from March 15-17; Free. Merlins Rest, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-216-2419.

L-R: 'Ute's Books, Odessa'; 'Anna. Kentfield, California'; 'Birds of America, Minneapolis.' Images courtesy Weinstein Hammons Gallery. Alec Soth

Alec Soth: I Know How Furiously Your Heart Is Beating

There’s something calm, earnest, and honest about Alec Soth’s photography. Over the years, the Minnesota-born artist has snapped couples outside of a bridal chapel, homeless folks by the Mississippi River, and small-town beauty contestants. For his latest project, he has selected a collection of people and their homes from around the world. An older woman in Odessa gazes into her mirror, pictures from her youth surrounding her vanity. A shirtless, tattooed man in Warsaw sits on his couch. A woman in Berlin looks as though she is pondering what to do next. There are also interiors: a bedroom in Bucharest with a taxidermied owl, a cluttered and well lived-in family room in St. Louis, the view from a window in Toulouse. “Rather than trying to make some sort of epic narrative about America, I wanted to simply spend time looking at other people and, hopefully, glimpse their interior life,” he says. See these pieces and more at Soth’s opening reception on Friday, March 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. Weinstein Hammons Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-822-1722. –Jessica Armbruster

Hotpants Funk & Soul Dance Night

21+. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Straya

With Butter Boys, Larry Wish, and Beautyness. 9 p.m. March 15; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Buffalo Fuzz Country Collective

With Warren Thomas Fenzi and Lena Elizabeth. 10 p.m. March 15; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Purple Electric Play Machine Project Photo Marianne Williams

Purple Iridescent Bone: An Artist Talk with Asher Hartman

Asher Hartman is the director of Gawdafful National Theater, a Los Angeles-based art and theater company. The talk is free; but register for a ticket on eventbrite.com. 7 p.m. The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.



Green Card Voices: Immigrants Telling Their Life Stories

Nonprofit organization Green Card Voices wants to share the stories of immigrants to Minnesota in this traveling exhibition. At the Minnesota History Center you’ll find large-scale displays with photographs and biographies; use your phone to scan a QR code and each person will detail their experiences with you through video and audio clips. The collection showcases local immigrants from 22 different countries, and participants range in age, profession, and how they ended up in Minnesota, be it through DACA, as refugees, or through family connections. Everyone has their own story, but they all intersect here in our state. Free. Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-259-3000. –Loren Green

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

McKnight Discussion Series at Mia: Eric Crosby, Andy Ducett, and Bruce Tapola

RSVP and more info at ticket.artsmia.org. 6:30 p.m. March 15; Free; RSVP required. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.



Meet the Finalists Event

Showcase for the 2019 Minnesota Book Award finalists, with book signings, panel discussions, and complimentary light refreshments. 7 p.m. March 15; Free. Elmer L. Andersen Library, 222 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-9825.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

St. Paul's St. Patrick's Day Parade Star Tribune archives

SATURDAY:

St. Patrick's Day Parade in St. Paul

St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday, meaning this is kind of a three-day holiday weekend. While bars and clubs will be hosting multi-day events, one of the more traditional ways to actually celebrate St. Pat is by attending one of the local parades. In St. Paul, things kick off at noon with the city’s 53rd annual march (www.stpatsmn.org). This charming parade is a popular one, as Twin Cities organizations, bands, firefighters, politicians, and more make their way through town in a sea of green. The parade starts at Fifth Street and Wacouta. Once it reaches Rice Park, it will loop around the block, ending at Fourth and Market. Plenty of bars will be open afterward, or go for some wholesome family fun at the nearby Landmark Center, where there will be Celtic music, dance, children’s activities, and more until 5 p.m. 12 p.m. March 16; Free. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111. –Jessica Armbruster

Minneapolis St. Patrick's Day Parade

The humble Minneapolis parade (www.mplsstpats.org) is a little smaller than the big one in St. Paul, but it still makes for a fun happy-hour attraction. The sea of green kicks off this Saturday at 6:30 p.m., starting at Sixth Street and traveling down Nicollet Mall until it reaches 11th Street. 6:30 p.m. March 16; Free. Nicollet Mall, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

St. Patrick's Day Free Rides Metro Transit

Free rides start up at 6 p.m. March 16.

Bauhaus Brew Labs

St. Patrick Swayze's Day

Featuring commemorative Patrick Swayze T-shirts, Gerhard's brats on the patio, and Swayze flicks on the big screen. Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.

St Patrick's Day Party

Featuring the release of the business' line of craft spiked seltzers, special beers, Irish eats. Saturday, noon to midnight. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

Paddy Party at Last Call

Featuring $4 green beer, $5 Irish Flue Shots, bar games, DJ Nimo. Noon to 2 a.m. Last Call MN, 26 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; 612-659-9000.

St. Patrick's Day at Stanley's Bar Room

Featuring green beer, Irish eats (including vegan options). Saturday and Sunday. Stanley's Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-2529.



St. Patty's Day Celebration

Featuring Dance Assault, DPLV, and DJ FoolProof. 9 p.m. March 16; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

Irish Whiskey Tasting

Featuring samples from over 35 whiskeys, with food pairings and a blind taste test. 21+. 12-3 p.m. March 16; Free. Liquor Boy Wine and Spirits, 5620 Cedar Lake Rd., St. Louis Park; 952-512-2200.

Headflyer celebrates St. Pat's with dogs. Getty

Yappy Hour St. Patrick's Celebration

This pup-friendly St. Patrick’s Day party will feature homemade dog treats and freebies, plus beer and waffles for humans. A portion of the proceeds from the afternoon will benefit A Rotta Love Plus. 1-5 p.m. March 16; Free. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-567-6345.

St. Patrick's Day at Dubliner Pub

Dubliner Pub is throwing a multi-day party with Irish food and drink specials in the pub and outside in the heated tent on Saturday and Sunday. Daily from March 16-17; free Sat.-Sun. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.

Lisa Nebenzahl

States of Matter: New work by Lisa Nebenzahl and Keith Taylor

Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Sat., Mar. 16. Daily from March 9-May 23; Free. FilmNorth, 550 Vandalia St., Ste. 120, St. Paul; 651-644-1912.

Porch Knights

With Solidstate and Blinds. 10 p.m. March 16; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Karma Sutra

With Fix the Glitch, Hailing Andromeda, Endless Reign, and Infamous Memories. 9:30 p.m. March 16; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Brunch Show at Mortimer's

Featuring Trash Catties and Little Lizard. All ages. 12-3 p.m. March 16; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.

Katayoun Amjadi, Erin Smith: Lost & Found

Ceramics, sculpture, installation. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Hair + Nails Gallery, 2222 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Ed Bok Lee

Poet presents his new collection, 'Mitochondrial Night,' with a reception to follow featuring music by DJ Nak. 7 p.m. March 16; Free. Plymouth Congregational Church, 1900 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-871-7400.



Holi Celebration

Indian Festival of Colors celebration with live music, children talent show, henna, Bollywood dancing, and children's crafts. 3-6 p.m. March 16; Free. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041.

New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



PJ Masks Party

Featuring meet and greets with PJ Masks characters, photo opportunities, episode screenings, and themed activities. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 16; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Pinewood Derby Finals

Featuring races on a 42-foot track, with a scouting fest featuring a climbing wall, archery booth, memorabilia, STEM building activities, craft making, and a DJ. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 16; Free. Ridgedale Shopping Center, 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Hopkins; 952-541-4864.

Northeast Winter Market

SUNDAY:

Northeast Winter Market

This is the last Northeast Winter Market of the season, so hopefully that means the spring will be here soon. This Sunday, Chowgirls will host a pop-up shopping experience full of delicious things to sample, eat, and take home. Locally made delights include kimchi, salsa, maple syrup, cheese, meats, and kombucha. Local beers, bloody Marys, and mimosas will be served at the bar, and Chowgirls’ menu today includes tacos, breakfast sandwiches, and chia pudding. Shop while DJs spin vinyl tunes; children’s activities will also be offered. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 17; Free. Solar Arts by Chowgirls, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-203-0786. –Jessica Armbruster

St. Patrick's Day: Hewing x Able Brewing

Featuring speciality menus, Able Beer buckets, prizes, and more. Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. Hewing Hotel, 300 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 651-468-0400.

Bethlehem Music Series: Crossroads Barbershop Quartet

Featuring a pre-concert talk with the performers at 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. March 17; Free. Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis; 612-312-3400.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.