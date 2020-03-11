St. Patrick's Day, St. Patrick Swayze's Day, Halloween at the Cabooze: A-List 3.11-17

WEDNESDAY 3.11

La Boheme

Ritz Theater

La Boheme is one of the great tragic romances in the history of opera, which puts it in the running for the greatest tragic romance of all time. But it’s also a love story about art, and about Paris. (Puccini’s opera is sung in Italian, but based on the novel of vignettes by Henri Murger.) Theater Latté Da will spotlight the latter two elements in director Peter Rothstein’s twist on the production, which will be performed not with an orchestra but a French street band. Revel in the gorgeous Francophilia as the poet Rodolfo parties with his cohort of artists and philosophers until he falls for the beautiful, doomed Mimi, who’s dying of consumption—think of it as the 1800s version of coronavirus. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $33-$53. 345 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-339-3003. Through April 26 —Bryan Miller

Sky Hopinka, 'Cloudless Blue Egress of Summer'

THURSDAY 3.12

Sky Hopinka: Disfluencies

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Video, photography, and calligrams (text arranged to form an image that illustrates the words’ theme or meaning) are deployed in artist and filmmaker Sky Hopinka’s work, helping to articulate personal memories and the cultural aspirations of his people. A member of the Ho-Chunk Nation/Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, Hopinka anchors his exhibition with two videos, Cloudless Blue Egress of Summer and Lore. The pieces tell Indigenous histories of Fort Marion, Florida, a prison during the Seminole Wars (1830s) and Indian Wars (late 1880s). Other works include small photographs in which Hopinka interlaces poetry and image. Hopinka will be at Mia for an artist’s talk on Thursday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 888-642-2787. Through July 19 —Camille LeFevre

Touch Code

The Southern Theater

Jagged Moves, the eclectic company led by choreographer Jennifer Glaws, presents a new work performed by six women. A multidisciplinary piece, Touch Code occurs within a sculptural environment that invigorates the women’s kinetic responses to energy and space. Meanwhile, flutist Julie Johnson, who wrote the contemplative score, performs live. Boundaries are tested and bodies reclaim physical parameters. Emilia Bruno, Emma Marlar, Gemma Rose Isaacson, Marisol Nicole Herling, Sharon Picasso, and Tori Casagranda give the exploration their all. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday. $20/$24 at the door; $12 students; Saturday’s matinee is pay-as-able. 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811. Through Saturday —Camille LeFevre

"Markers" Lisa Bergh at Silverwood Park

Markers by Lisa Bergh

Silverwood Park

Artist Lisa Bergh explores emotional and metaphorical markers in her exhibition at Silverwood Park’s gallery. Using geometrical shapes of shocking pink, spring green, and other vibrant colors, Bergh contemplates topography and mapping through a visceral dialogue of gesture and place. Based in rural Minnesota, Bergh is the co-founder of Traveling Museum, and advocates for artists outside of the metro area through her role as executive director of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. Can sculpture inform how we feel about place, moving through space, and how we are rooted in the world? Visit Silverwood to find out. Also see the exhibition “Gone Is the Seed” by Margi Grill, which features botanical illustrations of invasive—yet often beautiful—plants in Minnesota. There will be an opening reception on Thursday, March 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. 2500 County Rd. E W., St. Anthony; 763-694-7707. Through April 30 —Sheila Regan

Intercessions: Experiments in Venice and Rome

Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art

Over a period of five years, Jil Evans periodically turned her attention away from her paints and canvases, through which she abstracts nature with mystery and a robustness born of her intelligence, to study the shadows she experienced during visits to Italy. The results, seen in this exhibition as archival digital prints, conjure another sort of mystery. Her juxtaposition of sketchbooks, often open to display their white pages, and the geometry of shadows captured through her camera ensure light’s fleeting moments find perpetuity. There will be a public reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Free. 250 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-247-1244. Through April 10 —Camille LeFevre

Berit Ahlgren and Nathan Keepers Merges in March: 'Give Ear'

FRIDAY 3.13

Merges in March: Give Ear

Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts

This innovative series, one of the most exciting on stages this spring, pairs local dance and theater artists for a collaborative performance. Last year, Berit Ahlgren mesmerized viewers with her sinuous abstractions of Ashwini Ramaswamy’s choreography in Let the Crows Come. This year, she inaugurates the Merges in March series with astute physical performer Nathan Keepers, producing artistic director of the Moving Company. Their work, Give Ear, examines the art of listening through movement. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $30. 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3636. Through Saturday —Camille LeFevre

Back to the Batcave: Halfway to Halloween Dance Party

The Cabooze

While many folks will be wandering the streets this weekend dressed in green, black will be the color of choice at the Cabooze. We’re not quite halfway to Halloween, but the dark and macabre will gather in honor of the holiday this Saturday regardless. Goth looks are recommended, whether you want to evoke Siouxsie Sioux, Robert Smith, or Dracula for the night, or just rock your everyday dark attire. Tunes will be provided by DJ Grant Mayland from Dark Energy, and DJs Mercury and Miss Q from Gothess. Photographer Clayton Anderson will host a booth for those looking to commemorate the night, and Dark Times zines will be for sale. 18+. 9 p.m. $5. 917 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425. —Jessica Armbruster

'Redwood' Jess Ekstrand

SATURDAY 3.14

Redwood

Jungle Theater

Contemporary playwright Brittany K. Allen’s witty and insightful Redwood focuses on how one dilemma unexpectedly imperils the relationship of Meg and Drew, an interracial couple. The disharmony begins when an uncle, retracing his ancestry, discovers that Drew’s distant relatives were not only slave owners, but that Meg’s family were among the enslaved. Understandably, the revelation upends the couple’s lives, calling into question their sense of self-identity and the social dynamics that shape their outlooks. Lending a satiric lift, a Greek chorus of long deceased relatives soon emerges, expressing supernatural ruminations through deftly designed choreography. Under the direction of H. Adam Harris, this regional premiere features China Brickey and Kevin Fanshaw, both making their Jungle debuts with a vital work suggesting that a candid divulgence of our racial divides, both past and present, remains an essential step toward a reconciled future. The show is in previews March 11-13. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $40-$50. 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-7063. Through April 12 —Brad Richason

Keg O’ Case: St. Paddy’s Weekend Celebration

Keg and Case Market

This weekend, Keg and Case celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a foodie slant. This two-day family-friendly fest will feature a variety of things to see and do, with the many vendors housed in the giant space serving up Irish eats (the bars will be fully stocked, too). In addition to tasty nosh, guests will find a Bloody Mary bar, Irish dance and music, tunes on the tented patio, and fun for kids and teens. Plan ahead if you want to attend on Saturday, as LuckyPalooza will be closing off West Seventh Street for a day of concerts and pop-up entertainment in the streets and inside nearby bars. Find tickets at eventbrite.com. 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. All ages. $5/$7 at the door. 928 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-756-7739. Also Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Last year's St. Patrick Swayze Day tee Bauhaus Brew Labs

TUESDAY 3.17

St. Patrick Swayze’s Day

Bauhaus Brew Labs

This Tuesday, many bars will serve up green beer and beads in honor of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. At Bauhaus, however, they’ll be honoring another Patrick: Patrick Swayze. Was he born this day? No. Does he have ties to Minnesota? No. Was he Irish? No. Don’t ask why, this annual event just is. During the party, folks will toast the man who gave us iconic performances in masterpieces like Ghost, Road House, Dirty Dancing, and Point Break. You’ll be able to watch selections from his career throughout the evening on the big screen. Tunes from the DJ will include nods to all of those flicks, and Alchemist Printing will be selling a special Swayze tee to commemorate this year’s party. 4 to 11 p.m. Free. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. —Jessica Armbruster

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Minneapolis and St. Paul

As with many twins, sibling rivalry isn’t unusual between Minneapolis and St. Paul. Case in point: our dual St. Patrick’s Day parades. As the capital city and historic home to Minnesota’s largest Irish-American community, St. Paul can make a compelling claim to the festivities. Originating in 1967, the St. Paul parade predates the Minneapolis event by two years, and is well known for featuring scores of family clans marching along Fifth Street from Sibley Street to Rice Park. With some 50,000 spectators crowding the space, the noontime procession is one of the largest social gatherings of the year. Not to be outdone, however, Minneapolis maintains its party reputation by kicking off its parade in the early evening (6:30 p.m., to be exact), moving along Nicollet Mall from Sixth to 11th Street. Following the parade, attendees find even more entertainment at the Blarney-Blast afterparty. Hosted by Finnegan’s, the event features live Irish music and a performance from the Mulhern School of Irish Dance. But rather than choosing one city over the other, why not support both? With Metro Transit offering convenient transportation (including free rides after 6 p.m.), such widespread Irish revelry might just unify our Twin Cities. Find more details on St. Paul’s parade at stpatsmn.org and Minneapolis’s at mplsstpats.org. —Brad Richason