St. Patrick's Day pre-gaming, Ex-Nuns at Hex, outdoor fun: 24 free things to do this weekend

Interstate

Interstate tells the story of spoken-word performer Dash and singer-songwriter Adrian, two trans artists on a national tour with the band Queer Malady. Onstage, Dash and Adrian have found an expressive space far removed from the prohibitive expectations of their Asian-American families. Even more poignantly, their music has been discovered online by others who fall outside binary gender distinctions and heteronormative sexuality, as embodied by Henry, a trans teen struggling to understand, much less express, his emerging sense of self. Kit Yan and Melissa Li collaborated on the book and music, basing the narrative on their own adventure of touring the country as the band Good Asian Drivers. Directing this Mixed Blood Theatre production is Jessica Prudencio, who previously earned accolades for helming the company’s acclaimed staging of How to Use a Knife. Forging camaraderie in a euphoric rush of music, Interstate is a welcome reminder that the most enlightening art tends to be guided by a courageous spirit of inclusivity. 7:30 p.m. Every Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from March 5-28; 2 p.m. Every Sun. from March 8-29; $35 guaranteed seating or free on a first-come, first-served basis. Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6131. --Brad Richason

St. Patrick's Day Long Weekend Festivities

Featuring specialty beer releases, drink specials, live music, pedal pubs, and Irish dancers. March 13-17; Free. Finnegans Brew Co., 817 5th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615.

RuPaul's Drag Race Viewing Parties

Featuring DJ Crystal Belle, 3-4-1 happy hour drink and food specials from 4 to 7 p.m., and show screening starting at 7 p.m. Call to reserve a free seat/table. 7 p.m. weekly. LUSH, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0358.

"Intercessions: Experiments in Venice and Rome" Jil Evans, 'Rome 2'

Intercessions: Experiments in Venice and Rome

Over a period of five years, Jil Evans periodically turned her attention away from her paints and canvases, through which she abstracts nature with mystery and a robustness born of her intelligence, to study the shadows she experienced during visits to Italy. The results, seen in this exhibition as archival digital prints, conjure another sort of mystery. Her juxtaposition of sketchbooks, often open to display their white pages, and the geometry of shadows captured through her camera ensure light’s fleeting moments find perpetuity. March 9-April 10; Free. Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-247-1244. --Camille LeFevre

Ex-Nuns

With Salvation, Birth Order, and McVicker. 9 p.m. March 13; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Fistful of Datas

With the Distance. 10 p.m. March 13; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Sky Hopinka, 'Cloudless Blue Egress of Summer'

Sky Hopinka: Disfluencies

Video, photography, and calligrams (text arranged to form an image that illustrates the words’ theme or meaning) are deployed in artist and filmmaker Sky Hopinka’s work, helping to articulate personal memories and the cultural aspirations of his people. A member of the Ho-Chunk Nation/Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, Hopinka anchors his exhibition with two videos, Cloudless Blue Egress of Summer and Lore. The pieces tell Indigenous histories of Fort Marion, Florida, a prison during the Seminole Wars (1830s) and Indian Wars (late 1880s). Other works include small photographs in which Hopinka interlaces poetry and image. March 12-July 19; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. --Camille LeFevre

Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

"Markers" Lisa Bergh at Silverwood Park

Markers by Lisa Bergh

Artist Lisa Bergh explores emotional and metaphorical markers in her exhibition at Silverwood Park’s gallery. Using geometrical shapes of shocking pink, spring green, and other vibrant colors, Bergh contemplates topography and mapping through a visceral dialogue of gesture and place. Based in rural Minnesota, Bergh is the co-founder of Traveling Museum, and advocates for artists outside of the metro area through her role as executive director of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. Can sculpture inform how we feel about place, moving through space, and how we are rooted in the world? Visit Silverwood to find out. Also see the exhibition “Gone Is the Seed” by Margi Grill, which features botanical illustrations of invasive—yet often beautiful—plants in Minnesota. March 12-April 30; Free. Silverwood Park, 2500 Cty Rd. E, St. Anthony; 763-694-7707. --Sheila Regan

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

L-R: Michael Kareken, Carl Oltvedt

Prints & Drawings: Michael Kareken; Alight & Aloft: Avian Observations - Carl Oltvedt

Prints, paintings, and drawings. Opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., Mar. 14. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

JRD & the Big Mistake (Record Release Show)

With Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band and Pit Wagon. 10 p.m. March 14; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Painting Minnesota

Featuring images of Minnesota by 12 artists. 6-9 p.m. March 14; Free. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-791-1285.

Plastik Boxes

With C. Kostra and Bikini People. 9 p.m. March 14; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Northeast Winter Market

With tunes on vinyl by the Ring Toss Twins, kids' activities, local beer, Bloody Mary’s and mimosas, over 35 local vendors. 10 a.m. Chowgirls at Solar Arts, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-203-0786.

Fitz and Friends: 'This Side of Paradise'

Mark Taylor discusses the publication of F. Scott Fitzgerald's first novel and his relationship with editor Maxwell Perkins. Registration and more info at thefriends.org. 3 p.m. March 15; Free; registration required. Merriam Park Branch Library, 1831 Marshall Ave., St. Paul; 651-642-0385.

Open Jam

8 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.