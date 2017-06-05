St. Cloud model Halima Aden is on the cover of this month's Vogue Arabia

"Every little girl deserves to see a role model that is dressed like her, resembles her, or even has the same characteristics as her," she proclaims in Vogue's preview video.

Aden has been a role model in the spotlight for the past couple years. The Somali-American St. Cloud resident caught the attention of many last year as a contestant for Miss Minnesota USA, where she rocked a hijab and berkini.

Soon IMG Models -- who also rep heavy hitters like Kate Moss and Giselle Bunchen -- signed Aden, and she began popping up in magazines like Glamour, Harper's Bazaar, and Vogue, and on runways, including Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 runway show.

She also made our 2017 Best Of issue, winning "Best Star in the Making."