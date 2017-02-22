Squee! Crowd-funded 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' has a Netflix release date

Fortunately, we can kinda experience that with new Mystery Science Theater 3000 episodes.

In late 2015, series creator Joel Hodgson launched a humble Kickstarter in hopes of funding a few episodes. People frantically threw money at the project, and it went on to be the most successful video Kickstarter of all time.

From there, a slew of talent came on board, including Jonah Ray as the new man trapped in space, Felicia Day and Patton Oswalt as the charismatic mad scientists, and Hampton Yount and Baron Vaughn as the new voices of Crow T. Robot and Tom Servo.

The cast are posing with Hodgson above in a recently released group photo.

If you have a Netflix account, you can add the show to your lineup now. You'll have to wait to binge watch the series, however, as it's not going live until April 24. Netflix made the announcement via Facebook last night. (We left in the first comment because this guy's idea is awesome.)

There will be celebrity sightings as well; Mark Hamill and Jerry Seinfeld are a few people who are rumored to have signed up for cameos.