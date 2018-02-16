Spring previews, 90% off sales, and store relocation top this week in fashion news
It's time to start thinking about spring. And you know what that means: dresses. Wearing dresses without tights come spring is basically the best, most freeing feeling ever. To celebrate, we've got some local boutique news, spring trends straight from market in Las Vegas, and a very big sale you won't want to miss.
Spring fashion preview
A few local boutiques spent some time in Las Vegas buying for spring, summer, and early fall. So we begged them to tell us what we'll be seeing in their stores very soon.
At Cliche, owners Josh and Delayna Sundberg are snapping up pieces inspired by a few eras: the '70s, '80s, and — this will make you feel old — the early '00s. They're feeling shades of mustard, nude, and berry, and there's a Virgin Suicides element to some of their incoming pieces.
Ashlie O'Day of Proper boutique in Uptown says to look forward to "lots of gingham and polka dot patterns, matching sets, and neutral yet feminine linen pieces." Proper's palette will lean toward white, black, butter yellow, mauve, and natural tones.
Galleria shop Roe Wolfe is loving lurex (sparkly gold and silver thread), sweatshirt dresses, and layering. They're feeling the '90s trend of layering tees under spaghetti-strap dresses, as well as super high-waisted jeans and jumpsuits.
GH2 90% Off Sale
Consignment boutique GH2's 90 percent off sale is basically a Twin Cities institution. If you've never been to one, know this: Show up early to get a spot in line, because this is a serious sale. The event is such a big deal that the store actually closes the day before to prep, and lines form way earlier than the 11 a.m. opening time. You can snag serious discounts on their designer consignment and pieces from Grethen House. Don't miss it! (Friday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 318 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis)
Idun Archive Sale
St. Paul boutique Idun is closing its Archive (aka the sale section) with a 70 percent discount. Yes, you read that right: 70 percent off brands like Won Hundred and Baserange, which are impossibly simple, stylish, and effortless. (Saturday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 550 Vandalia St., Suite 310, St. Paul)
The Foundry Home Goods is moving
The Foundry Home Goods, formerly located in a cozy spot in the North Loop, has relocated to south Minneapolis near Mille boutique. Is this the new cool shopping neighborhood? Possibly. The chocolate labs will still be there, as well as the simple, casual-cool dishware and home goods with a Scandinavian style. It's a go-to for unique wedding gifts and housewarming presents, and now the parking will be a little easier, too. (322 W. 48th St., Minneapolis)
Spring Review: New Collections at June
Jewelry fans should head to Lyndale's designer resale boutique June to get the scoop on what's new from jewelry designer Milana Stiles, who is just back from a trip to Paris. She's showing off her latest collection, curated across Europe. Local stylist Richard Anderson will be on hand to give fashion advice. There will be champagne, too, because what's a stylish event without champagne? (Friday, Feb. 16, 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 3406 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis)
