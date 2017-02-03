Spring Fashion Week MN's lineup looks awesome

The lineup for the festival, which runs from April 20-29, is already quite full and even offers a few surprises. While beloved happenings like Envision, Black Magik Woman, and Black Hearts Ball will be returning, the schedule also includes a few unexpected collaborations between museums, LGBTQI dating apps, and dance artists.

"Fashion Week MN has quickly evolved into a full-fledged platform, and is not limited to the fashion community of the Twin Cities," says festival co-director Sarah Edwards.

So expect to see fashion in unexpected places interacting with the Twin Cities in new ways. For example, Cliche's Crosswalk will take street fashion to another level as it makes its way across the intersection at Lyndale and 24th; Art in Bloom, the Mia's annual artsy flower party, will have a fashion element as well; and hot looks will be found in the FOOD Building in Northeast.

The schedule will also explore timely topics, with an interactive fashion show highlighting local looks from sustainable and ethical brands (and exactly what that means).



Check out the current plans below. Tickets and more indfo can also be found at www.fashionweekmn.com.

Thursday, April 20: Minnstafashion: Official Fashion Week MN Kickoff Event at The Living Room at W Minneapolis.



Friday, April 21: Envision Spring 2017.

Saturday, April 22: Minneapolis Craft Market: Fashion Week MN Edition.



Saturday, April 22: kozol + Alissa Paris fashion and dance collaboration.



Saturday, April 22: HER Minneapolis Launch Party.



Sunday, April 23: I AM Fabulous!



Sunday, April 23: Crosswalk.



Monday, April 24: Black Magik Woman III.



Tuesday, April 25: Joynoëlle F/W 2017 Runway Show at Aria.



Tuesday, April 25: Fashion Group International of Minneapolis-St. Paul presents ONLINE/OFFLINE: The Business of Fashion.



Wednesday, April 26: La ChouChou presents Live Fashion Gallery at FOOD Building.



Thursday, April 27 Who Made My Clothes? at Hazel & Rose.



Friday, April 28: Art in Bloom Fashion Show & Luncheon at Minneapolis Institute of Art.



Friday, April 28: Black Hearts Ball at American Swedish Institute.



Saturday, April 29: Winsome Goods Market.



Saturday, April 29: Fashion Week MN shopping event at Showroom.



Saturday, April 29: Culture Piece Magazine Presents: Melatonin.