FRIDAY:



Arboretum, Flush of Spring, Resurgence, Campfire Comics

We don’t always get a full-on spring here in Minnesota, but this week marks the arrival of the season on the calendar. To celebrate, Light Gray gallery is hosting four exhibitions showcasing the beauty of botany, the peacefulness of nature walks, and all the delightful edibles—herbs, berries, mushrooms—to be found growing wild. Over 70 artists from around the world have contributed to the collections. There will be plein air paintings, enchanted forest illustrations, science-inspired botanical drawings, story-filled comic works, zines, and collections of natural ephemera. Check it all out at the opening reception on Friday, March 23, from 7 to 10 p.m. Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047. --Jessica Armbruster



Zebulon Pike

With Cleric, Sunless, and Changeling. 9 p.m. March 23; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Neighbor Day

Celebration of the legacy of Fred Rogers with hands-on activities, youth performances, a community meal, inflatable planetarium, bouncy house, and obstacle course. 4-7 p.m. March 23; Free. Rondo Education Center, 560 Concordia Ave. and Dale St., St. Paul; 651-325-2672.



Nick Lowe Night with Pub Rock Pandemonium

Celebration of Nick Lowe's birthday with open-mic of singer/songwriters paying tribute to him and the pub rock era. 7-9 p.m. March 23; Free. Driftwood Char Bar, 4415 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-354-3402.

Curtis Blake and Greazy Gravy

8:30 p.m. March 23; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Dig Dis Duo

7 p.m. March 23; Free. Urban Harvest, 2311 18th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-0650.



Holler House

With Technician and Deleter. 10 p.m. March 23; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

MCAD

The Other Is the Mirror of the Self

Group show featuring the work of MCAD international students. Public reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Mar. 23. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



McKnight Visual Artist Discussion Series: Andria Hickey

Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland in conversation with Pao Houa Her and Caroline Kent. RSVP at ticket.artsmia.org. 6:30 p.m. March 23; Free; RSVP tickets required. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.



Preserve Minneapolis Forum: Minneapolis Sound

Featuring Andrea Swensson, author of 'Got to Be Something Here: The Rise of the Minneapolis Sound,' and Davu Seru, author of 'Sights, Sounds, Soul: The Twin Cities Through the Lens of Charles Chamblis.' 6:30-8 p.m. March 23; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat.; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Arctic Market

SATURDAY:

Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Twin Cities Comics Expo

Family-friendly comics event with all money going towards the artists. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 24; Free. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3775.

Digital Homicide

With Volcano Diving, Inc., Infamous Memories, and Death Blossom. 9 p.m. March 24; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Kiss the Tiger

With Fletcher Magellan, Night of Joy, and Thomas Gorilla. 10 p.m. March 24; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



March For Our Lives

Teens-only march from Harriet Island to State Capitol beginning at 9 a.m. All are welcome at the rally at the Capitol, with speakers starting at 11 a.m. 10 a.m. March 24; Free. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; 651-296-2881.

Betsy Ruth Byers

Landscape: Natural Fit, Imagined Prospects

Group show featuring work by Christopher Atkins, Betsy Ruth Byers, Jil Evans, Patrick K. Pryor, Jodi Reeb, Danny Saathoff, Cameron Zebrun, Shannon Estlund, and Sophia Heymans. Artist reception 7-9 p.m. Sat., Mar. 24. Free. The Kolman & Pryor Gallery, 1500 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis; 612-385-4239.



Dee Miller Band

8:30 p.m. March 24; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Mary Bacon Art, with Kristi Abbott Art and Melody Villars in Tres Leches Art at Northrup

Northrup King Nights

Featuring four floors of art and over 30 open studios. 6-10 p.m. March 24; Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

Reflections

Paintings by Mary Solberg. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Mar. 24. Free. Gallery 427, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2237.



Elizabeth Garvey

Myth and Minutiae

Drawings by Terri Wentzka, poetry by Amy Rea, and sculptures by Elizabeth Garvey. Artist talk and poetry reading 2 p.m. Sat., Mar. 24. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.



Minnesota Boychoir Presents: Walk Together Children

7 p.m. March 24; Free. Hamline United Methodist Church, 1514 Englewood Ave., St. Paul; 651-645-0667.



Minnesota Writers Series: Kelly Barnhill

Author presents her new book, 'The Girl Who Drank the Moon.' 7 p.m. March 24; Free. Anoka-Ramsey Community College, 11200 Mississippi Blvd., Coon Rapids; 763-433-1100.



Petite Salon Grand Opening

7 p.m. March 24; Free. Petite Salon, 4805 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.



Rosemount Writers Festival and Book Fair

Free book fair featuring 70 local and regional authors with a keynote address by Lorna Landvik. More info at registration at www.rosemountwritersfestival.com. 9-5 a.m. March 24; Free; preregistration required. Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount; 952-583-4577.

SUNDAY:

Sonya Renee Taylor

Author presents her new book, 'The Body is Not an Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love.' Co-sponsored by the Givens Foundation for African American Literature, and moderated by Lissa Jones-Lofgren. 5 p.m. March 25; Free. Jefferson Elementary School, 1200 W. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-668-2720.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

7 p.m. Every last Sun.; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.