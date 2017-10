Gallery Grid 1/25 2/25 3/25 4/25 5/25 6/25 7/25 8/25 9/25 10/25 11/25 12/25 13/25 14/25 15/25 16/25 17/25 18/25 19/25 20/25 21/25 22/25 23/25 24/25 25/25

Barks (figuratively) transformed to boos at Zombie Pup Crawl 2017. The October 7 precursor to October 14's Zombie Pub Crawl let the costumed dogs out at Bauhaus Brew Labs. There were prizes. There was a Pikachu. What a world. All photos by Darin Kamnetz