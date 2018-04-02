Speed bingo, ACLU beer party: Free things to do this week

Monday Night Speed Bingo

Sociable Cider Werks

There will be no church basement dilly dallying here. At this bingo night the hosts move as quickly as possible. It's free to play, so order up a pint and try your hand at winning gift cards, glasswear, rare cider releases, and growlers. 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105. --Jessica Armbruster

The Black Dancing Body as a Measure of Culture

University of Minnesota Theatre Arts & Dance

Dancer, choreographer, and scholar Brenda Dixon Gottschild visits the University of Minnesota this Tuesday for a talk about race, politics, and performance. A professor emerita at Temple University, Gottschild is also a former consultant for Dance Magazine, and the author of many books on the historical contexts of black bodies on stage. Her award-winning writings include The Black Dancing Body–A Geography from Coon to Cool and Waltzing in the Dark: African American Vaudeville and Race Politics in the Swing Era. She also frequently performs internationally as a soloist and with her husband, choreographer/dancer Hellmut Gottschild. Just as her writing is like dance, her movement is critically engaged. Come find out more about her process and her wisdom at this talk. 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. 330 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-4001. --Sheila Regan

Green Garden Bakery

Green Garden Bakery Vegan Bake Sale

The Herbivorous Butcher

Vegan meat and cheese masterminds Herbivorous Butcher are hosting a pop-up bake sale this week featuring tasty treats from Green Garden Bakery, an eco-conscious business run by youth from Heritage Park neighborhood. The organiztion invests proceeds from sales into their business as well as local communities. Bring cash and pick up some treats, which will include vegan and gluten-free options. Wednesday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. 507 First Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0992. --Jessica Armbruster

All Are Welcome Beer

Lakes & Legends Brewing Company

The folks behind the “All Are Welcome Here” sign campaign are teaming up with Lakes & Legends Brewing Company for a fundraiser benefiting ACLU. At All Are Welcome Beer, organizers have arranged a lineup of local celebrities, politicians, and artists, such as Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis City Council member Phillipe Cunningham, arts connoisseur Robyne Robinson, and local music journalist Andrea Swensson. Musical guests include John Munson, Jeremy Messersmith, Maria Isa, and Lazerbeak. Lakes & Legends will be unveiling a brand new beer for the occasion, and you will have a chance to get your photo taken by Brent Dundore, the photographer behind the They/Them project, currently on view at Lush. Of course the real reason to go is to support ACLU’s important work, but there will be plenty of entertainment and socializing opportunities. 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Free. 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020. --Sheila Regan