Soviet propaganda posters, miniature art, and a giant, four-foot book: This week in art

"Abracadabra and Other Forms of Protection" Harriet Bart

Artist Talk with Harriet Bart

Where it’s at: Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy, MInneapolis

What it’s about: Harriet Bart’s first museum retrospective exhibition charts the trajectory of the Minnesota-based artist, from her beginnings as a fiber and textile artist through her later focus toward installation and sculptural work.

Why you should go: As a founding member of the Women’s Art Resources of Minnesota (WARM) and the Traffic Zone Gallery, Harriet Bart’s has remained on the pulse of our scene. She always has something to say, whether she’s making statements about feminism, war, immigration, or other issues of our time. Here’s an opportunity to hear Bart speak with curator Laura Wertheim about the exhibition, particularly on the “containers of protection” -- boxes, jars, vials, and more -- that permeates the show.

When: 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesday

'My Mighty Journey'

Opening Reception: 2020 MN Book Artist Award

Where it’s at: Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., #100, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Eleven artists worked together to create My Mighty Journey, which won this year’s MN Book Artist Award. With a story by author John Coy, the four-and-a-half-foot wide book was created by a team of artists, led by letterpress printer Gaylord Schanilec. Come see the work in person, and hear a bit more about the process of putting it together at this artist talk.

Why you should go: A big waterfall deserves a big story. This big story is told from the perspective of St. Anthony Falls, the only major waterfall of the Mississippi, the United States’ largest river. Come find out more about this fascinating book/piece of art at MCBA’s opening reception.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday

'My Mighty Journey'

TMORA After-Hours Tour: The Political Posters of the Gorbachev Era

Where it’s at: The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Take an inside look into the changing nature of State-controlled posters from the Stalin to the Gorbachev era on this tour led by docent Pat Spauling. Afterwards, enjoy bites and refreshments, and visit the rest of the exhibitions in the museum.

Why you should go: These days, there’s a lot of talk about “fake news,” “propaganda,” and “Russian influence.” But what do those terms really mean? For insight into what is happening today, take a deeper look at the aesthetics, style, and messaging of propaganda posters of the Soviet era, and consider the ways that images and branding of these messages changed over the course of the end of the 20th century.

When: The tour begins at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $15-$18

"The Political Posters of the Gorbachev Era" TMORA

“Untitled 16” and “Perceiving Places: Through Our Tenderness by Roshan Ganu”

Where it’s at: Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: SooVAC opens its annual juried exhibition this week, with pieces this year chosen by juror Natalie Bell. Also opening in the gallery: Roshan Ganu’s exhibition, “Perceiving Places: Through Our Tenderness,” which searches for the essence of being human through tiny sculptures.

Why you should go: This year’s “Untitled 16” lineup looks stellar, with work by many returning SooVAC artists, as well as new faces. Roshan Ganu’s work just might melt your heart.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday