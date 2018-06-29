Sour beers, Somali Independence Day, dead media flea market: 40 free things to do this weekend

Subversive Sirens Rhea Pappas Photography

FRIDAY:

Submerge & Subvert (& Shop!)

Check out artistic underwater photos of the Subversive Sirens by Rhea Pappas Photography. The local synchronized swimming team supports black liberation, body positivity, and queer visibility. They'll be competing in the Gay Games Paris 2018 this August. 7-9 p.m. Free. Cake Plus-Size Resale, 5155 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.

FAM Fridays

Featuring pop-up shops from local fashion designers, craft makers, and more; DJ music; and drink specials. 8 p.m. to midnight. Free. Radisson RED Minneapolis Downtown, 609 S. Third St., Minneapolis.

Ribbonhead

9 p.m. June 29. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Drug Budget

With Holiday Heart and Mori Mente. 10 p.m. June 29; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Thomas Nordlund

Solo guitar performance. 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 29. Free. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Christopher Ludtke: Photo Pass - Live Music in MSP

Concert photography. Closing reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Jun. 29. Free. Solid State, 4022 E. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-916-0990.

Large-scale portraits J.M. Culver

Pause: New Paintings by J.M. Culver

Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., June 29. Free. Calhoun Square, 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-1240.

Romeo and Juliet

Find times and locations at www.classicalactorsensemble.org. 7 p.m. Friday, June 29, at Wolfe Park Amphitheater, St. Louis Park; 7 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Lake of the Isles, Minneapolis; 7 p.m. Sunday, July 1, at Centennial Lakes Park, Edina.

Support Structures

Group show of artists using installation, painting, furniture design, and VR/digital video to challenge physical, emotional, political, and social conventions. 7-10 p.m. Better World Museum, 40 S. Seventh St., Minneapolis.

Blooming Butterflies

Hundreds of butterflies from Africa, Asia, and the Americas flying freely in an indoor garden environment. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from June 15-Sept. 3; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Lonesome Dan Kase

6:30 p.m. June 29; Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.



MJ & the Groove Machine

8:30 p.m. June 29; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Manitou Days 2018

Three-week summer festival featuring parade, live music, picnics, Fourth of July fireworks, beach dance, competitions, family fun, and more. For complete schedule and list of locations, check www.manitoudays.com. Daily from June 14-July 4; Varies. Downtown White Bear Lake, 4751 U.S. 61, White Bear Lake.



Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city's largest and most famous market, with hundereds of vendors weekly. Visit www.mplsfarmersmarket.com for more info. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Minneapolis Farmers' Market, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-1718.



Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Celebrate Somali independence in Minnesota. Image courtesy event organizers SATURDAY:

Somali Independence Day Festival

Celebrate the vibrant Twin Cities Somali community at the annual Somali Independence Day festival, part of Somali Week taking place in various locations across Minneapolis and St. Paul. Organized by Ka Joog, the festival showcases Somali culture through food, sports, arts, and entertainment. Meet farm animals, take in musical acts and performances, and participate in arts activities. The event takes place on Lake Street, and welcomes both Somali and non-Somali folks. Some highlights include a traditional hut and other objects on display from the Somali Museum of Minnesota, contemporary art from Soomaal House of Art, henna stations, and a clinic offering free health screenings. There’s also a soccer tournament, a mobile library, face painting, and carnival games to discover. For a complete schedule of events, visit somaliweek.org. 1-8 p.m. June 30; Free. Lake Street, 2500 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-721-5701. –Sheila Regan



March to #AbolishICE

Find more details here. Saturday, 1:40-4 p.m. 1301 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

Rescheduled! Extreme Noise Flea Market 2018

A punk rock flea market/record swap behind the store featuring records, tapes, CDs, videos, books, clothes, zines, comics, art, food, and more. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Extreme Noise Records, 407 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-824-0100.

Technician

With Afraid of Girls (CD release show) and the Staboteurs. 10 p.m. June 30; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Rain Taxi hosts Print Matters. Jennifer Simonson

Print Matters

You’ll have to wait until fall for the beloved annual Twin Cities Book Festival. In the meantime, Print Matters will give you your ink fix. The two-day festival, also at the State Fairgrounds and also organized by Rain Taxi, will offer plenty of good summer reads, whether you prefer a soapy paperback by the pool or an ancient philosophical work with a glass of wine on your patio. Explore some trashy pulp fiction, page through some graphic novels, discover a first-edition collectible, or pick up something for the kids. The event will also include underground publications, vintage maps and historical pieces, and even a vinyl section for music lovers. Have a poet write a piece for you using Tarot cards, get an original coaster printed out by an artist, and listen to live music from Paul Metzger, Jon Rodine, and Dylan Hicks. Find more info at www.raintaxi.com. 3-10 p.m. June 29; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 30; $10 on Friday; free on Saturday. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400. –Jessica Armbruster

Now Dead (Album Release Show)

With the Florists and the Great Went. 9 p.m. June 30; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Jack Knife and the Sharps

8:30 p.m. June 30; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Romeo and Juliet

Find times and locations at www.classicalactorsensemble.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at Lake of the Isles.

Funk Fest at Republic. Rebekah Poppen

Funk Fest 2018

No, this isn’t your neighborhood bar’s homage to funk music. The annual Funk Fest is Republic’s celebration of Minnesota-made sour beer. The event spotlights 10 local breweries—including Fair State, Steel Toe, Indeed, Fulton, and Bent—with a menu of over 30 hard-to-find wild, tart, and funk-flavored beers. While it is a festival, the concept is similar to a tap takeover. Customers don’t need a ticket to attend. They can simply buy a pint or special flight. Imbibers will be rewarded for their purchases; each beer earns them a raffle ticket with the chance to win rare bottles and merchandise. Giveaway highlights include Cantillon Kriek and Fonteinen Oude Geuze. Happy hour prices apply from 4 to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight, scoring you $2 off the menu price during those hours. 2 p.m. June 30; Free. Republic at Seven Corners, 221 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6146. –Loren Green



Boom Room Jazz

Monthly jazz series featuring variety of acts. 7 p.m. Every last Sat. Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.



Cars and Caves for Charity

Classic and exotic car and motorcycle show with photo opportunities with replica Batmobile and Scooby Doo van. More info at chanhassenautoplex.com/events/category/public/cars-shows. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Every last Sat.; Free. AutoMotorPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen; 612-850-8398.



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat. Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 12-Oct. 27; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 19-Oct. 20; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

SUNDAY:

Urban Growler's Farmers Market

They may have “urban” in their name, but since opening in 2014, St. Paul’s Urban Growler Brewing Company has emphasized outstate, Minnesota-grown ingredients in their signature Plow to Pint series. It’s only fitting that, on Sundays throughout the summer and into the fall, visitors can shop local at the weekly farmers market outside. With live music and special beers, plus locally made foods, artisan items, and more. Score a dollar off your pint when you purchase something from the market. It’s a perfect mix of running weekend errands, socialization, supporting local business, and enjoying a cold beer on a patio. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Sun. from June 3-Oct. 14; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128. –Loren Green

3rd Annual Venture North Summer Garage Sale

Deep discounts on bikes. With lawn games and refreshments. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Venture North Bike Walk & Coffee, 1830 Glenwood Ave., Minneapolis; 612-377-4476.

Romeo and Juliet

Find times and locations at www.classicalactorsensemble.org. 7 p.m. Sunday, July 1, at Centennial Lakes Park, Edina.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring goods from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from May 27-Oct. 29. Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.