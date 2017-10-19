Somali Art Museum turns 4 with a benefit for Mogadishu (and other art happenings worth your time)

Allison Craver

Contain Yourself by Allison Craver

Where it’s at: Augsburg Art Galleries, 2211 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Whether she’s working with textiles, ceramics, or incorporating found materials, Allison Craver takes a conceptual approach to her work. A recent transplant who is now a lecturer at the University of Minnesota, Craver’s first solo show here gives visitors get a chance to interact with her intriguing point of view.

Why you should go: Synthetic hair, pulverized afghan blankets, and army cots are just some of the pieces Craver pairs together for sculptural installations that both reveal the materials she’s working with and transforms them. This new artist in town is worth checking out.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

Dia de los Muertos: Community Conversation

Where it’s at: Intermedia Arts, 2822 Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis.



What it’s about: Though Intermedia Arts remains in a precarious situation -- staff have been laid off and its future is uncertain -- Festival de las Calaveras goes forward. While the event takes place in multiple venues, the visual arts exhibit is hosted in the south Minneapolis space. This Saturday afternoon, Latinx artists and educators will talk about the Day of the Dead tradition and ways the holiday has evolved. The conversation features Maria Cristina Tavera, Rebekah Crisanta de Ybarra, Gina Kanbalam Miranda, Karen Mary Davalos, and Gabriela Spears-Rico. The event also will include live music by Chilean duo Ina Yukka.

Why you should go: It’s a pretty sad time for folks that love Intermedia Arts, but that means it’s especially important to show your support for the many artists that were part of the organization’s broader community. This should be a fun, educational event, and a chance to see the show if you haven’t already. Plus, there’ll be Day of the Dead bread and hot chocolate to entice you.

When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday.

Somali Museum 4th Anniversary

Where it’s at: Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Dr., Arden Hills.

What it’s about: The Somali Museum on Lake Street celebrates four years of arts and culture with a huge celebration featuring a youth fashion show, awards, musicians, dancers, poets, and comedians.

Why you should go: In addition to supporting the Somali Museum of Minnesota, executive director Osman Ali recently announced that 50 percent of the proceeds will be donated to victims of the October 14 Mogadishu bomb attack. It’ll be a wonderful evening of culture, all going to a good cause.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25; $50 VIP.

Yeah Maybe #22: I don't know about you

Where it’s at: Yeah Maybe, 2528 E. 22nd St., Minneapolis; the Third Rail, 1237 NE Fourth St., Minneapolis; E&L Bindery Building, 708 Vandalia St., St Paul; and other locations to be announced.

What it’s about: Why go to just one exhibit when you can go to a bunch? Yeah Maybe gallery has teamed up with the Office of Interior Establishing Exterior (aka Matt Olson of RO/LU) for a series of happenings that take place in Minneapolis and St. Paul. OOIEE, Lucky Dragons, and Alec Soth will each show work at three different locations on Saturday beginning at noon. Additional exhibitions by David Horvitz and Cameron Gainer are happening next week, plus future TBA events with Jo-ey Tang and Ben Schwartz are planned.

Why you should go: With so many art openings happening in the Twin Cities, it’s not an uncommon to go art-hopping on a weekend, but this one is cool because it’s all part of the same curated show. Visit them all for the full experience.

When: The opening is from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Yeah Maybe, and from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Third Rail and E&L Bindery. See the Facebook page for additional dates and times.