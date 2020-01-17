FRIDAY:

Hotpants Soul & Funk Dance Night

DJs Brian and Ben mix up deep funk, rare soul, Latin, blues records, from yesteryear to now. 21+. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

100th Anniversary of Prohibition

Featuring whiskey and cocktail specials, with a costume contest (speakeasy attire encouraged), hand rolled stogies available for purchase/enjoyment on the patio with heaters and fire tables outside. 3 p.m. Volstead House Whiskey Bar & Speakeasy, 1278 Lone Oak Rd., Eagan; 651-340-7175.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



DJ Nano and Friends

10 p.m. Jan. 17; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.



Joel Shapira Trio

8-11 p.m. Jan. 17; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-289-4990.



Silverback Colony

With RLGDPPL. 10 p.m. Jan. 17; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Skate the Star

Mall of America ice skating rink, located on the North Entrance. All proceeds from skate rentals go directly to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities. Daily from Dec. 14-Feb. 2; Free; $5 skate rentals. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

"Future Future" at Hair + Nails L-R: Sarah Dwyer, Oakley Tapola

SATURDAY:

Future Future

“Future Future,” Hair + Nails’ biannual group show, parses out the old in favor of the new with vibrancy, abstraction, tones of Cubism, and an almost molecular-level teasing out of materiality. The exhibit features 27 artists working in varied media, hailing from locations across the U.S. Looking for new talent? Here’s your chance to discover something different. Local artists Valerie Oliveiro, Drew Peterson, Rachel Collier, and Emmett Ramstad are also on the docket. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, January 18, from 7 to 10 p.m. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 18. 3-6 p.m. Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585. –Camille LeFevre

Brunch Show at Mortimer's

Featuring Trash Catties, Black Sam Malone, and Nato Coles. All ages. 12-3 p.m. Jan. 18; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.



Lunar New Year Celebration

Featuring live music, traditional Chinese Lion dance, heritage activities, and kids craft table. 2-5 p.m. Jan. 18; Free. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041.



MacPhail Free Family Music Series: Orkestar Bez Ime

Featuring performances at 10:15 and 11:15 a.m., with instrument exploration by the guests, with snacks following the performance. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 18; Free. MacPhail Center for Music, 501 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; 612-321-0100.

Stacy Brooks

The Gentleman at Royal Foundry Craft Spirits

Featuring live music, special drinks, $1 off the gin-based old-fashioned dubbed “The Gentlemen,” prizes. Saturday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Royal Foundry Craft Spirits, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-208-1042.

Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 18. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Omar Abdulkarim

8-11 p.m. Jan. 18. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-289-4990.

Poolboy Peter Jamus

Poolboy

With Fragile Canyons and Beige. 10 p.m. Jan. 18; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, CDs, and music memorabilia. For more info, visit www.twincitiesrecordshow.com. 12-4 p.m. Jan. 18; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.



SUNDAY:

Beer & Beard Tour

A pop-up shop hosted by Level-Up Beard Company, with beer and a beard contest. Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 612-964-6288.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

With dozens of vendors and beer for sale. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Fulton Beer, 2540 Second St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-3208.

39th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute Concert: I Am Because We Are (On Being A Good Neighbor)

Multi-disciplinary celebration intermixing the words of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with music performances from local artists, dancers, and program speaker U of M President Joan T.A. Gabel. 3 p.m. Jan. 19; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Music Under Glass: The Fattenin' Frogs Trio

4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 19; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Northeast Farmers Market Winter Market

Featuring goods from over 35 local vendors, kids’ activities, drinks, local craft beer, and holiday crafts. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 19. Free. Solar Arts by Chowgirls, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-203-0786.



Open Jam

8 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.