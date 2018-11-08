Slate's Daniel Mallory Ortberg takes twisted fairy tales to a new level in 'The Merry Spinster'

Ortberg also revels in subverting expectations. The title story spins Beauty and the Beast into a creepy modernist fable of alienation and emptiness. Meanwhile, “Some of Us Had Been Threatening Our Friend Mr. Toad” examines The Wind in the Willows in a style reminiscent of postmodern short fiction writer Donald Barthelme.



Ortberg takes several humorous asides in each piece: “She had kissed him, and she had kept his lungs from getting wet; this made him hers according to the laws of most commonsensical people,” he writes in a take on The Little Mermaid.

Still, the book’s overall mood is overall quite bleak and surreal. “Fear Not: An Incident Log” retells the Book of Genesis from the point of view of a confused and saddened angel.

“I can’t escape [my] religious upbringing,” he says. “[Having spent so much of my childhood] reading the Bible, The Pilgrim’s Progress, and theological fables… they just sort of trickled in there.”

A mournful and quite beautiful story, “Fear Not” is a departure from Ortberg’s earlier religious-themed humor pieces for The Toast in which he did things like take segments of scripture and replace word like “sinners” with “posers” or “behold” with “look, buddy.”



He'll be sharing his thoughts on this and more at the Loft tonight.

