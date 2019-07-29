Skateboarding at Bauhaus, 'Ghostbusters,' food trucks in Northeast: Free stuff to do this week

MONDAY 7.29

Surly Cinema: Ghostbusters

The gang’s all here: Slimer, the Stay-Puft dude, Zuul, the Gatekeeper of Gozer, and Rick Moranis. Watch this iconic ‘80s flick (the bad guy works for the EPA!?) at Surly this Monday. 7:30 p.m. Free. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Pop-Up Flower Shop

Stop by the lobby to buy fresh flowers from local artist Amy Rice’s garden. Mondays, 7 to 10 a.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.

Movie: Green Book

Mon., 8:45 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, Minneapolis.

WEDNESDAY 7.31

Movie: Shrek

8:45 p.m. Griggs Park, St. Paul.

THURSDAY 8.1

Skateboard Olympics with Red Bull

Featuring a special pop-up course on the patio by Familia Skateshop hosted by the Red Bull skateboard team, who are in town for the X Games. With music, boozy Red Bull concoctions, and Hoodlum BBQ Co. Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.

First Thursday Food Truck Rally

Featuring eats from Foxy Falafel, Fro Yo Soul, Gastrotruck, MidNord Empanadas, and O'Cheeze. Live music will include the Old Smugglers in the NE Sculpture | Gallery Factory and DJ FNK in the Lower Level. WOW Metal Mobile Metal Lab and Show, a traveling cast metal shop, will be stopping by, there will be a vintage sale in the lobby, and resident artists will be opening up their studios. Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Casket Arts, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-0174.

First Thursday at the Northrup King Building

Meanwhile, the Northrup King Building nearby is hosting a free ice cream sundae bar in its lobby. Enjoy a sweet treat and explore the open studios. Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Christopher Robin

Thu., 8:40 p.m. Fuller Park, Minneapolis.

