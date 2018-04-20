Skateboard magazine Anomaly rolls through the Twin Cities with a second issue

At the helm of this periodical is St. Paul-native, Minneapolis-based 28-year-old Kevin Horn. The 60-page quarterly, now in its sophomore release, started last summer after Horn saw DUMB, a documentary about the origins of ‘90s skate magazine Big Brother. Inspired by the publication’s audacious, fuck-all attitude, he brought together a small but nimble design crew: Oskar Barrett and Jake Durham. Horn shoots most of the photography himself, often of skaters in his social circle.

“I don’t need to go out and shoot the top pros,” he says. “That’s cool, but it’s not that interesting. I like shooting photos of people that I know.”

In the first issue of Anomaly, he featured of skaters he has known throughout his life. Images run the gamut, from skate photography with fakie tre-flips taken from the nosebleed section of a bridge, to stylized spreads detailed to a Wes Anderson-level of neuroses. Subjects are all immersed in the wild edges of skate culture, and include musicians, multimedia artists, the hard of hearing, and fellow photographers.

“There’s a lot of people within my personal community that are really talented outside of skateboarding,” he says. “That’s why I started this magazine, because I wanted to help spotlight those talents and the creative endeavors people have within skateboarding and outside skating and how it all comes together.”

In this pursuit of the anomalous, Issue Two will feature up-and-coming Twin Cities skateboarder Chance Peterson, covering his first run at the Red Bull Crashed Ice this past winter as well as the Hiawatha Time Trials at Seward’s Hiawatha Bowl.

Chance Peterson at the Hiawatha Bowl. Kevin Horn

“He’s Tasmanian devil on a skateboard, honestly. He’s so wild,” Horn says of Peterson.

The issue also includes a photo essay about the guys over at Fulton Brewery, who session more than just IPAs after hours, an interview with Minneapolis’ Nina Keim about her design work for local skate shop Cal Surf, and a column from a dating advice expert.

By day, Horn works as a freelance cinematographer; you may recognize his work for Target or Fiat. However, skateboarding has always been something close to his heart. He hopes his publication will help more people become interested in the skating community.

“Growing up, I just thought that only my friends and I skated, that it was just us and maybe a few other people here and there,” he says. “But as you get older, you realize that there’s all these independent skate shops and independent things going on with filmmaking.”

While on a path to seek sponsorship as a teen, Horn broke his wrist, foregoing future shredding and rolling out the pavement to become a camera operator. He’s been building his skating photo and video archive ever since. Anomaly builds on these treasured moments.

At the end of the day, whether Horn is breaking even or breaking skin on the publication, he hopes to eventually expand distribution of the quarterly. “I’m just kind of riding out my tax refund until I have to pay for this magazine and then I’m on the hustle again. I spent $3,000 on film this year.”

Catch the next issue at the release party this Friday, April 20, Cal Surf at 7 p.m. You can also find Anomaly online at www.anomalymag.com.