Sidewalk sales, swimsuit pop-ups, and b-day parties: This week in fashion

Golden Rule Gallery turns 4

One of my favorite shops in the ‘burbs is Golden Rule Gallery in Excelsior. They have a fresh and fun point of view, and their jewelry selection can’t be beat. They’re celebrating their fourth birthday with a party on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 350 Water St., Excelsior.



Ace General Store Pop-Up

When you’re done shopping and celebrating at Golden Rule, head to their backyard for even more fun with their neighbor shop, Ace General Store, a rustic little delight full of Minnesota heritage menswear and accessories. Vintage vendors OTC Vintage and Moth Oddities will be popping up at Ace for the day too. Plus: Free beers! Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 356 Water St., Excelsior.

Minneapolis Oddities & Curiosities Expo

If you’re into filling your home with unique and creepy-yet-beautiful items, head to the first ever Minneapolis Oddities & Curiosities Expo at the Convention Center. For $10, you can shop taxidermy, antiques, bone jewelry, artwork, and more. Indulge your curiosity and the inner Addams family member inside of you. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1301 Second St. S., Minneapolis. Find tickets here.

Wild Isles Swim Pop-Up

Need a new suit for all your summer activities, whether that’s lounging on the pontoon, jumping into your neighbor’s rooftop pool, or frolicking in the waves of Bde Maka Ska? Enter Wild Isles Swim, a locally-made swimwear line that specializes in suits for people with D-cups and up. If you’ve got a larger cup size, you know how difficult it can be to find a cute suit that’s supportive but still stylish — which is why Wild Isles was born. Check out their adorable suits at the fitting room mpls during their summer pop-up event. Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. 316 W. 38th St., Minneapolis.

Open Streets Minneapolis L-R: Belle Weather, Cliche, June

Open Streets Lyndale

Summer weather means it’s time for the return of Open Streets, a pop-up event that takes place in various neighborhoods throughout the season. The traveling festival literally shuts the streets down to motorists to promote wandering about, shopping, eating, and general neighborliness. Lyndale Avenue in Uptown gets its turn on June 1, which means that, yes, driving around that area will be kind of a pain, but it also means that you have free reign over a really great shopping area. Make sure to stop by Cliché, Buffalo Exchange (because you never know what you’re going to find), Proper, and Pharmacie on the main drag, then head down to 34th to hit up June’s annual sidewalk sale. This year Belle Weather, June’s former neighbor who moved to 38th and Grand, is joining the sale, as is local rock legend Lori Barbero with her collection of vintage tees. Put on your comfiest sandals, grab a beer, and snack and do some shopping with the local businesses who make our cities great. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Lyndale Avenue South, from 22nd to 54th Streets, Minneapolis.