Shop these local, sustainable, ethical, and eco-friendly businesses this season

On the Shelf Jewelry

On the Shelf’s founder is a former educator who recently branched out into the world of jewelry, specifically colorful, bold earrings inspired by literary icons like Maya Angelou, Sandra Cisneros, and Sylvia Plath. The affordable clay earrings come in graphic shapes like giant circles, and easily jazz up any outfit. The best part? On the Shelf donates 10 percent of every sale to enriching the library of a local teacher. Find them on Etsy and Instagram, as well as local pop-ups throughout the season including the Northeast Holiday Maker’s Market on December 14.

Fair Anita

Fair Anita’s store description says it all: cute + ethical + affordable. The shop, which can be found online and at various pop-ups around the Midwest, sells jewelry and accessories made by female makers from everywhere, including Cambodia, Egypt, and Mexico. The women are paid two to three times the minimum wage, and are provided with health insurance and scholarships—a worthy cause we should all support this holiday season.

Niche

Niche is a St. Paul boutique focusing on ethical, women-powered fashion, with an emphasis on brands that have transparent supply chains, no sweatshop labor, and safe working conditions. They’ve got pieces from Everly and Never Fully Dressed, as well as vintage from local vendors Moth Oddities. 2506 University Ave. W., St. Paul

L-R: Moss Envy, Winsome, Hazel and Rose

Hazel & Rose

Hazel & Rose was founded on a mission of featuring sustainable, ethical clothing brands. Now under new ownership, and taking up residence in the Winsome studio, the shop is figuring out what’s next. “In the beginning, [our mission] was hyper focused on material choices and their relationship to the planet and the people who make the things we wear and consume,” says Hazel & Rose owner Bobbi Barron. “Going into 2020, I have really started to consider what the next step is and how to expand what being sustainable and ethical is. I have been left with the idea of relationships and community. We took our first steps in that direction when we started our monthly meetings with other local shop owners and when we moved in with Winsome Goods.” 201 Sixth St. SE, Minneapolis

Winsome

Local clothing line Winsome has recently taken a stand against waste, and they’re turning their clothing scraps into things like wallets and welcome rugs. Everything is designed to be versatile, timeless and durable. 201 Sixth St. SE, Minneapolis

Moss Envy

Here you’ll find natural and organic bedding, mattresses, furniture, and more from Moss Envy. 1900 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis

Tare Market

L-R: Tare Market, Spoils of Wear, Intelligent Nutrients

Tare Market is the Twin Cities’ first zero-waste retailer, and is devoted to helping its customers live a less wasteful life. No, you don’t have to give up your trash can or change things entirely, but Tare is all about helping you make simple swaps, like ditching your plastic toothbrush for one made from compostable bamboo, or using compostable trash bags. 2717 E. 38th St., Minneapolis

Spoils of Wear

This St. Paul boutique for men and women is all about socially and environmentally conscious brands, and its website even lets you shop by values, which is super cool. Shop by fair trade, zero waste, or made in the USA. 1566 Selby Ave., St. Paul

Intelligent Nutrients

When hairdresser and visionary Horst Rechelbacher started Aveda, he kickstarted a more natural, botanically based hair, skin, and body care trend. After selling the company to Estee Lauder in the late ‘90s, he created an even more natural beauty line, Intelligent Nutrients, which is all about respect and care for the planet. You can find Intelligent Nutrients at various salons across the nation, with a handful in the Twin Cities.