Shop local this season at these women-owned businesses

We’re kicking off the most wonderful (and expensive) time of the year, with a series of handy-dandy Twin Cities shopping guides to help you load up on gifts for everyone on your list. First up: women-owned retailers across Minneapolis and St. Paul.

While there are tons of incredible female vendors and makers -- many of which you can find on this list from 2016 -- we kept this list dedicated to brick-and-mortar locations.

L-R: The Future, Proper, the Foundry, Mille

MINNEAPOLIS

The Future

Where is it: 2223 E. 35th St.

What you’ll find: Crystals, art, oils, candles, vintage clothing, pins from Gigi’s Flair Emporium, jewelry, and more abound in this bright space full of good vibes.

Proper

Where is it: 2743 Lyndale Ave. S.

What you’ll find: Trendy dresses and separates at accessible price, and giftable goods like tea, sunglasses, lip balm, and candles.

The Foundry

Where is it: 322 W. 48th St.

What you’ll find: Everyday items that are stunning in their simplicity — and their usefulness! Even radiator brushes are pretty at Foundry.

Mille

Where is it: 4760 Grand Ave.

What you’ll find: Breezy cotton dresses and skirts in simple colors and silhouettes both suitable for lounging poolside in Palm Springs or heading off to work, designed in-house.

L-R: i like you, Parc, June, Belle Weather

I Like You

Where is it: 501 First Ave. NE

What you’ll find: Adorably cheeky gifts of all kinds, from Minnesota-themed dish towels to cheeky tees and dishes.

Parc

Where is it: 212 N. Second St.

What you’ll find: Sophisticated, minimal clothing, chic jewelry, Baggu reusable bags, and the infinitely giftable Scarf Shop wool cloud scarves.

June

Where is it: 3406 Lyndale Ave. S.

What you’ll find: Designer and upscale resale, including Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Christian Louboutin, and Chanel, plus books, housewares, candles, and accessories.

Belle Weather

Where is it: 317 W. 38th St.

What you’ll find: Vintage and secondhand clothing and accessories, unique and quirky gifts, candles, soaps, and cheeky cards.

L-R: Birchbark Books, Golden Pearl, Via's Vintage, Cake Plus Size

Birchbark Books

Where is it: 2115 W. 21st St.

What you’ll find: Books of all kinds, with a special focus on Native American arts, crafts, and authors. The shop is owned by award-winning author Louise Erdrich.

Golden Pearl Vintage

Where is it: 507 E. Hennepin Ave.

What you’ll find: Vintage that’s fancy but not stuffy, fur coats, lots of rhinestones, and even menswear.

Via’s Vintage

Where is it: 2408 Hennepin Ave. S.

What you’ll find: Gorgeous vintage pieces dating back to the Victorian era and a wall of colorful crinolines.

Cake Plus Size Resale

Where is it: 5155 Bloomington Ave.

What you’ll find: Body-positivity galore! Resale clothing and accessories in plus sizes, all in great condition and on-trend.

Smitten Kitten

Where is it: 3010 Lyndale Ave. S.

What you’ll find: An Uptown institution. Sex-positive toys, body care, books, and education for everyone.

L-R: Lula, Poppy, Teeny Bee Boutique, Idun

ST. PAUL

Lula

Where is it: 1587 Selby Ave.

What you’ll find: A major treasure trove of vintage clothing from the ‘40s to the ‘90s, all chosen by vintage expert Hayley Bush.

Poppy

Where is it: 251 Snelling Ave. S.

What you’ll find: Super-cozy gloves, sweaters, scarves, and socks, animal-print dresses, and fun and fanciful tights.

Teeny Bee Boutique

Where is it: 1560 Selby Ave.

What you’ll find: Adorable clothes for babies, toddlers, and kids, plus books and toys.

Idun

Where is it: 495 Selby Ave.

What you’ll find: New York meets Scandinavia meets Paris at this oh-so-chic St. Paul clothing store.

L-R: Simply Fabulous One Boutique, Golden Rule, Roe Wolfe, dugo

THE ‘BURBS

Simply Fabulous One Boutique

Where is it: 1011 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale

What you’ll find: Unique, fun pieces at affordable prices and in a wide variety of sizes.

Golden Rule Collective

Where is it: 350 Water St., Excelsior

What you’ll find: Art, candles, a small selection of clothing, jewelry, apothecary, and more, with many pieces by local makers.

Roe Wolfe

Where is it: Galleria, Edina

What you’ll find: Denim, colorful prints, cashmere sweaters, and those obsession-worthy Spanx leggings.

Dugo

Where is it: Galleria, Edina

What you’ll find: “Dugo” stands for “dress up/go out,” and the store is a go-to stop for cocktail dresses, gowns, and jewels from designers like Alexis Bittar.