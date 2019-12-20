Shop local for kids this holiday and you will die from the cuteness

Sure, you could give your nieces, nephews, and friends’ kids the toys you loved as a kid, but chances are they’re probably into something new that you have no idea about. Instead of buying a Barbie or a Lego pack on Amazon, support local retailers. From a bookstore with real, live chickens hanging out to the ultimate store for train-obsessed little ones, the metro area has tons of great shopping destinations for kids’ stuff.

L-R: Wild Rumpus, Red Balloon Bookshop

BOOKS

Start ‘em early. Kids love books, and you can do so much better than the book aisles of Target.

Wild Rumpus is a bookstore tailor-made for children: There’s a tiny door at the entrance, shelves filled with children’s books, and live shop animals include cats, a chinchilla, and the aforementioned chicken. It’s so much fun! After the holidays, take the kids in your life for a special day at the Rumpus and they’ll never want to leave. 2720 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis

Red Balloon Bookshop is another kid-friendly bookstore. Located in St. Paul, this one is packed with the classics you loved as a child plus tons of new favorites to enchant, challenge, and inspire little readers. 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul

Moon Palace Books and Magers & Quinn both have thriving children’s sections, so if you’re already loading up on books for the rest of your friends and fam, take a spin through them!

L-R: Pacifier, Teeny Bee, Oh Baby!

CLOTHES (and more)

Kids may not love unwrapping clothes, but their parents will definitely appreciate the gesture — and the new duds.

Pacifier is one of the most popular local kid stores, with locations all over the metro, including in the skyway. They’ve got lots of stylish threads for little ones, from infants to kids, as well as tons of toys and giftable items, including those giant giraffe stuffed animals. Find locations in downtown Minneapolis, the North Loop, and Edina.

Kids who get their clothes from Teeny Bee are some of the most stylish people in the Twin Cities. It’s that good! If their parents are obsessed with taking family pics, give the kids some fashionable gear from Teeny Bee and watch the Instagram likes roll in. 1560 Selby Ave., St. Paul

If one of your friends or family members is expecting, surprise them with truly adorable (and upscale) baby gear from Oh Baby!, a Twin Cities classic. (Warning: Don’t blame us if it gives you baby fever.) The shop has several locations, including Wayzata, Excelsior, Mall of America, and Edina.

L-R: Choo Choo Bobs Train Store, Mischief, Kinoko Kids, Legacy Toys

TOYS

Choo Choo Bob’s Train Store is exactly what it sounds like: a haven for kids who are obsessed with trains, be it Thomas the Tank Engine or realistic-looking toy train sets. 2050 Marshall Ave., St. Paul

“Unplug and make a little mischief” is the motto at Mischief, a toy store for rebel kids of all ages. (Yes, even you.) Don’t miss out on their Mystery Loot Crates, which retail for $27.99 and are worth over $60. You can only get them at Christmastime, so you’ve still got a few days left! 818 Grand Ave., St. Paul

Kinoko Kids is for the coolest kids you know — the ones who like going out for sushi and hanging out at the Walker. This Kingfield shop features all sorts of kid-friendly goodies, especially unique, hard-to-find Japanese toys. 3803 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis

Legacy Toys took the place of Creative Kidstuff at the Galleria, and it more than fills those magical shoes. The company, which is based in Ely, has locations in Minnesota and North Dakota, and sells everything from games and puzzles to a full-on rocket ship. Locations include the Galleria in Edina and Mall of America.