Yes, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are upon us once more, and here’s everything you need to know if you want to shop local.

The Golden Pearl Vintage

BLACK FRIDAY

20/20 Sale at the Golden Pearl Vintage

You don’t want to miss this one. Take 20% off storewide at the Northeast vintage shop. That includes furs, jewels, designer threads, and gift certificates. Golden Pearl Vintage, 507 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

25% Off Storewide at Cliché

Wedge neighborhood boutique Cliché is throwing a weekend-long sale for Black Friday and Small Biz Saturday. Take 25% off everything in the store from Friday through Sunday. Cliche, 2403 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Champagne & Gift with Purchase at Flirt

St. Paul lingerie shop Flirt is offering bubbles, treats, a free gift with purchases, and the opportunity to enter a giveaway for a Lise Charmel set of your choice. You can also purchase $5 underwear for Sarah’s Shelter in St. Paul and the store will match your donation. Flirt Boutique, 177 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.

20% Off at June

Take 20% off your purchase at designer resale boutique June for Black Friday (excluding vintage) and sip on mimosas on Small Biz Saturday. June, 3406 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Black Friday at Sven Clogs

Coveting a pair of Svens? Now’s your chance to get ‘em on the cheap. Starting Wednesday, November 27, and ending Monday, December 2, purchase clogs for just $40 and clog boots for $99. The Sven store will also be 20% off. Sven Clogs, 10000 Lake Blvd., Chisago City.

Weekend Winter Market at Sociable Cider Werks

Friday through Sunday, shop the wares of rotating local vendors including Fair Anita jewelry, Ballerina Botanicals Organic Skincare, Oh Fer Cute designs, Grandma Skills knits, and many, many more. Sociable Cider werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Golden Rule

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

It’s so important to support local retailers and shop small all year long, but it’s especially good to focus on local during the shopping-heavy holidays.

Have you seen that post that says something along the lines of “When you shop local, a real person does a happy dance?” Yeah, it’s like that! Make local retailers across the Twin Cities do a happy dance on Small Business Saturday.

Golden Rule Gallery

Join the Golden Rule crew and their neighbor Ace General Store for a day of shopping, with the added bonus of local vendors including Dinosaur Hampton, Nice Nice Ceramics, Lucy & Co., and more. Golden Rule, 350 Water St., Excelsior.

Duke Albert Holiday Market

Head to Northeast for Duke Albert’s celebration, featuring everything from vintage clothing to Wacks Co. candles to tie dyed pieces from EuKa Clothing to dog collars from Cosmo’s Collars. Duke Albert, 2516 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Winsome Goods

Join Winsome Goods, Hazel & Rose, Wild Isles Swim, Joeleen Torvick, There There Collective, and more for a Small Business Saturday celebration with drinks, snacks, and fabulous clothes. Winsome Goods, 201 Sixth St. SE, Minneapolis.

Arlee Park

Pop by vintage home goods and clothing store Arlee Park for Small Business Saturday and get a $5 gift card for every $50 you spend. Arlee Park, 3000 E. 50th St., Minneapolis.

Las Ranas & Friends Small Business Saturday Blast at B. Resale

Resale is throwing a party alongside local makers Las Ranas Jewelry, Tantrum Collective, Pretty Hard (Martzia Thometz), and Junada Petrus. B. Resale, 2613 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.