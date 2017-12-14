Sexy, beer-fueled, and epic holiday pop-ups and sales this week

A post shared by Flirt Boutique (@flirtboutiquemn) on Dec 8, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

Guy’s Night Out at Flirt

Have something sexy on your holiday list, but don’t quite trust your partner to pick out the right thing? Give them your size and send them to Flirt Boutique. They’ve got the sexiest, sweetest, most glam lingerie around, and they’re throwing a party to showcase it. There will also be vodka tastings, jewelry, honey bonbons, and cigars. If you’re the aforementioned partner, this is a chill and fun way to shop for lingerie that will definitely surprise and delight her. Easy-peasy, right?

Shop here for: The glamour girl on your list

When: Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: 177 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul



Cliché’s Nordic Neverland

Uptown boutique Cliché is celebrating the season with a Scandinavian angle, featuring winter collections from local designers Jenny Carle and Mikaela Harrod. Check out their stuff alongside Cliché’s latest faves as you sip and shop, and then take 20 percent off your purchase.

Shop here for: Your BFF or your sister

When: Thursday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: 2403 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis



ScarfShop at Hazel & Rose

A luxe scarf is the perfect gift for basically anybody. They’re great in the summer when the AC is blasting and they’re lovely additions to a fall or winter ensemble too. ScarfShop makes some of the most beautiful scarves in the Twin Cities in a rainbow of pretty colors, so stop by their pop-up sale at Northeast’s Hazel & Rose boutique to grab a few for yourself, your friends, your mom, your grandma, your boss…

Shop here for: Anyone!

When: All weekend

Where: 945 Broadway St. NE., Minneapolis.

Thymes on FB

Studio 125 Holiday Market

Local blog Wit & Delight and Studio 125 are hosting their own holiday market this year featuring wares from boutiques like St. Paul’s modern Idun, vintage shop Arlee Park, Wayzata’s cool-girl hangout Golden Rule Collective, local designer Hackwith, and even Thymes. This one will be busy, so shop early.

Shop here for: Yourself

When: Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 1621 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis



Handmade Holiday Market at Lakes & Legends

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this holiday market at Lakes & Legends brewery, highlighting wares from lots of local makers. This is the last installment of the series, so don’t miss out! Oh, and there’s beer. Beer is always good.

Shop here for: Pretty much anyone

When: Saturday, Dec. 16, from noon to 5 p.m.

Where: 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis