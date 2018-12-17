Sexprov at Phoenix Theater is a randy mix of improv, dildo giveaways, and sex ed

It had long since become obvious that "Sex Ed" isn't just a cute title for a show subtitled "A Sexprov," now in its second year of performances on the second Friday of every month at the Phoenix. Artistic director Josiah Thompson and executive director Sarah Hinz, of What's Next Theater, really do want to teach you. About sex.

The "-prov" part of the show's name comes in a couple of improv comedy interludes. In the first of those on Friday night, four performers riffed on an audience-sourced story about an ambiguous relationship that gets publicly clarified at a Christmas party. In the second, performers had to explain why sex with them was like... fill in the blank. ("Sex with me is like a plunger: always at the back of the hardware store.")

The rest of the two-hour show (there's an intermission that audience members definitely needed on Friday if they played the "never have I ever" drinking game) is filled out with skits, standup, strip trivia (the cast member who doesn't win gets ushered into a kiddie pool for a monthly tradition of lubing the loser), and educational activities.

There were lots of sarcastic swipes against social networks' intolerance for "female-presenting nipples," as Tumblr recently put it. A repeated mantra was, "Don't yuck my yum, and I won't yuck yours."

December's theme was orgasms, so four sex educators took the stage right after the sex-toy raffle. (An audience member called to the winner of a glass dildo, "You're so fancy now!") Audience members anonymously submitted questions, which the panelists answered with aplomb.

How can a person have more confidence in bed? "Fake it 'til you make it."

How can you have multiple orgasms? "Don't think, just fuck."

What about sex work? "If they want to do it, they should do it."

How do you know a person's preferred pronouns? "Ask."

Can having sex help you pass a drug test? "No, but it might help you forget about the fact that you're not gonna pass your drug test!"

Near the end, the panelists got a fairly specific question about the operation of double-sided dildos. "Is there one of those on the Christmas tree?" asked one panelist, poring over the upstage evergreen adorned with whips and ball gags.

The holiday theme was also manifest in the evening's comedy sketches. One involved a cookie-exchange party where a lot of raised-eyebrow references to ingredients turned out not to be as euphemistic as a horny attendee hoped. ("I can't believe I got waxed for this!") In the other skit, Santa discovered that Mrs. Claus harbors secret fantasies about the Grinch.

The comedy was uneven, but the message was consistent, as driven home by the closing song: Sex is fun, sex is healthy, and as long as it's among consenting adults who are mindful of STDs, there's just about no wrong way to do it.

Sex Ed will be back on January 11, with a New Year's theme: "sex-olutions."

