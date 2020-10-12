Send us photos of spooktacular Halloween houses in your neighborhood

Ha ha ha, sorry to terrify you. But we are in the throes of the most spooktacular season of them all: Halloween season. That means surplus goblins, ghouls, zombies with no conscience, and, of course, the novel coronavirus. It also means delightfully over-the-top decorations throughout the Twin Cities, as y'all demonstrated last year.

So, yet again, we're sounding Halloween house alarm, and asking you for snapshots of homes near you that have fully invested in decorative wackiness. We're talkin' skeletons, ghosts, spiders, ham-fisted yet enjoyable political commentary with a frightful twist — it's all fair game! Simply email a photo to our easily spooked web editor at [email protected], and, with teeth chattering away, he'll upload 'em into a slideshow.

All submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. on October 12. Horizontally aligned photos work best on our website; please keep image sizes below 3MB. And hey: Include the neighborhood of the Halloween house.