Send us a photo of the view from your quarantine

"Your honor, you take away our right to steal ideas, where are they gonna come from?"

City Pages isn't on trial here, but if we were we'd surely get the the chair for ripping this idea off from Slate.

Hey, it's a good one!

Here's the deal: Minnesota, as you know, is on stay-at-home lockdown. In order to halt the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), we must halt the spread of FOMO-inciting photos from concerts, restaurants, and world travel. But ya know what? The view from your window, in its own quaint way, is beautiful... plus it's all we've got.

So let's take a look at the view from your quarantined house, CP readers. Will the mundane intimacy of this project spark a sense of interconnectedness and humanity, giving you the emotional wherewithal to withstand protracted isolation? Maybe. Will the resulting slideshow kill three minutes? Absolutely.

Interested in being part of the photo tour? We won't publish your name, but please include your city or town; horizontally aligned images under 1MB work best on our website.

In other pandemic-related crowdsourcing news: We asked for photos of your pets, and 152 of you delivered — with super-cute results!

