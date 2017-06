Gallery Grid 1/32 2/32 3/32 4/32 5/32 6/32 7/32 8/32 9/32 10/32 11/32 12/32 13/32 14/32 15/32 16/32 17/32 18/32 19/32 20/32 21/32 22/32 23/32 24/32 25/32 26/32 27/32 28/32 29/32 30/32 31/32 32/32

Two years, $33 million, and one massive controversy later, the Walker Art Center and Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s celebrated Sculpture Garden is back. A grand re-opening party on June 10 featured the 17 new pieces, speeches from Senator Amy Klobuchar and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, food trucks, ice cream, and free tree seedlings. All photos by Andy Witchger.