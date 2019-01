Gallery Grid 1/41 BUMP OPERA 2/41 BUMP OPERA 3/41 4/41 BUMP OPERA 5/41 6/41 BUMP OPERA 7/41 BUMP OPERA 8/41 BUMP OPERA 9/41 BUMP OPERA 10/41 BUMP OPERA 11/41 BUMP OPERA 12/41 BUMP OPERA 13/41 BUMP OPERA 14/41 BUMP OPERA 15/41 BUMP OPERA 16/41 BUMP OPERA 17/41 BUMP OPERA 18/41 BUMP OPERA 19/41 BUMP OPERA 20/41 BUMP OPERA 21/41 BUMP OPERA 22/41 BUMP OPERA 23/41 BUMP OPERA 24/41 BUMP OPERA 25/41 BUMP OPERA 26/41 BUMP OPERA 27/41 BUMP OPERA 28/41 BUMP OPERA 29/41 BUMP OPERA 30/41 BUMP OPERA 31/41 BUMP OPERA 32/41 BUMP OPERA 33/41 BUMP OPERA 34/41 BUMP OPERA 35/41 BUMP OPERA 36/41 BUMP OPERA 37/41 BUMP OPERA 38/41 BUMP OPERA 39/41 BUMP OPERA 40/41 41/41 BUMP OPERA

The inky masses gathered from January 11-13 at downtown's Hyatt Regency for Villain Arts' 10th annual Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Convention. It looked a little something like this! All photos by BUMP OPERA.