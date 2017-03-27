See 'The Royal Tenenbaums' at the Fitz (and other free things to do)

Films at the Fitz: The Royal Tenenbaums



Minnesota Public Radio’s free film series continues this week with a Wes Anderson classic. The Royal Tenenbaums stars Anjelica Huston as a mother of three grown children in crisis. There’s former tennis pro Richie (Luke Wilson), who is battling depression and unrequited love for his adopted sister; former playwright Margo (Gwyneth Paltrow), who spends her time these days having affairs and avoiding her husband (Bill Murray); and Chas (Ben Stiller), a former business tycoon who has been consumed with anxiety since his wife’s death. Things get even messier when their estranged father (Gene Hackman) shows up dying of cancer. Things aren’t as grim as they may sound here, even if this is Anderson’s least twee creation. Guests who attend the screening are encouraged to dress up in character, so consider rocking a smokey eye and a faux-fur coat, a red track suit, or a polo shirt and tennis headband. ZuluZuluu will jam out before the show. Registration and more info can be found at www.fitzgeraldtheater.org. 6 p.m. Thursday. Free; registration required. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; 651-290-1200.

Visible Systems

This Wednesday, Gallery71 will be hosting a reception for its ongoing exhibition, "Visible Systems." The group show features four artists working in varied mediums. Monica Rudquist's ceramics are fragile yet already broken, Gary Wahl shows how you can make striking abstract art using mundane items and an iPhone. Melissa Borman’s nature photography rolicks in greenery, and Morgan Clifford’s textiles are earthy. There will be a public reception from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. Free. Gallery 71, 7161 France Ave. S., Edina; 952-835-5000.



John Jodzio



John Jodzio’s short-story collection, Knockout, caught the eyes of readers around the country last year. In celebration, Soft Skull Press is re-releasing Jodzio's debut collection, If You Lived Here You’d Already Be Home, with a jazzed-up cover and five new stories. Hanging out with him at Magers & Quinn this Thursday at the release party will be local food writer Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl, poet Gretchen Marquette, and journalist Steve Marsh. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.