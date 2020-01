Gallery Grid 1/19 Sarah Brumble 2/19 Sarah Brumble 3/19 Sarah Brumble 4/19 Sarah Brumble 5/19 Sarah Brumble 6/19 Sarah Brumble 7/19 Sarah Brumble 8/19 Sarah Brumble 9/19 Sarah Brumble 10/19 Sarah Brumble 11/19 Sarah Brumble 12/19 Sarah Brumble 13/19 Sarah Brumble 14/19 Sarah Brumble 15/19 Sarah Brumble 16/19 Sarah Brumble 17/19 Sarah Brumble 18/19 Sarah Brumble 19/19 Sarah Brumble

It was all purrrrrrs and smiles on Saturday and Sunday inside St. Paul's Rivercentre, the epicenter of this year's Saintly City Cat Show. City Pages staffer Sarah Brumble was there to capture the annual kitty competition.