Gallery Grid 1/22 2/22 3/22 4/22 5/22 6/22 7/22 8/22 9/22 10/22 11/22 12/22 13/22 14/22 15/22 16/22 17/22 18/22 19/22 20/22 21/22 22/22

Chester, a West Bank fixture, presided over an extravagant squatter camp beneath the 10th Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis. His partner Marsha took it over following his death in 2015. After she too died this summer, the city finally resolved to tear it down. Neighbors paid last respects earlier this month. All photos by Susan Du.