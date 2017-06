Gallery Grid 1/29 2/29 3/29 4/29 5/29 6/29 7/29 8/29 9/29 10/29 11/29 12/29 13/29 14/29 15/29 16/29 17/29 18/29 19/29 20/29 21/29 22/29 23/29 24/29 25/29 26/29 27/29 28/29 29/29

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control orchestrated the cutest election ever on June 27: Kitty Hall! The Minneapolis City Hall Rotunda played host to the adoption event, which also featured three kittens vying for "Kitty Council President." All photos by Ben Vinar.