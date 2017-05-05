See Katharina Fritsch's wild work at the Walker (and other free things to do)

Katharina Fritsch: Multiples

Walker Art Center

This summer, Katharina Fritsch's Hahn/Cock, a 23-foot-tall bright-blue rooster, will squawk its way into the revamped Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Before that happens, she'll be exhibiting her smaller -- but no less eye-catching -- artworks in an exhibition at the Walker. Check out hot-pink statues of religious figures, silver praying hands reminiscent of Run the Jewels cover artwork, and a red heart made out of pieces that look like molars. You can check out the show this week for free during the museum's Free Thursday Nights from 6 to 9 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Art 4 Shelter Benefit

Le Meridien Minneapolis

Now in its seventh year, Art 4 Shelter is a free party where revelers can score affordable art while helping raise funds for a great cause: Simpson Housing Services. Show up during social hour to enjoy hundreds of anonymous artworks on display. At 7 p.m., patrons can take any piece off the walls they’d like to purchase. Check the back for the signature to see if your piece is by a familiar name or an up-and-comer. All 5” by 7” works are $35 (the cost of one night in the shelter). Bigger works will also be for sale this year, with 8” by 10” pieces priced at $90 and 11” by 14” works setting you back $175. New art will show up on the walls throughout the night, and food and drink round out the evening. Before the big event, you can check out some of the pieces on display at Made Here in downtown Minneapolis or at the Galleria in Edina. 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Free. 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-767-6900.

Books and Beer Pop-up Bookstore

Lake Monster Brewing

Twin Cities book lovers will have an opportunity to read and drink local at this inaugural beer and books event. At Lake Monster Brewing, folks will be welcome to browse selections and chat with authors, which include people signed to local labels, those who self-publish, and a few who host their stories online. It will all be washed down with delicious beer brewed in St. Paul. Event organizers hope to turn this into an ongoing series, possibly popping up at other brew pubs around town in the future. Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 612-964-6288.