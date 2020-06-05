Scream It Off Screen, Pride parties, and other virtual things to stream this weekend

Who would dare scream this off screen? Scream It Off Screen

FRIDAY:

Scream It Off Screen Live Stream Edition

The popular monthly short film competition moves their festivities online, where 15 short films get voted thumbs up or thumbs down by viewers. The live stream will start on YouTube at 8 p.m. At the end of the night, viewers will be provided a link where they will determine the winner by casting votes for their favorite, with the winner revealed live at the end of the broadcast. Donations will go directly to an organization supporting systemic change and racial equality. 9 p.m. June 5; Free.

Which Middle Name of ‘Philip Seymour Hoffman’ are YOU?

Live theatrical performance of a new play devised and performed by Jake Mierva and Danylo Loutchko, with media design by Christopher Bales and additional direction from Alexandra Pozniak. Audience is encouraged to make a donation to Minnesota Fringe Festival. Registration and more info at eventbrite.com. 7:30 p.m. June 5; Free; registration required.

Faye Driscoll: Come On In

Interactive online experience of the first solo museum exhibition from the celebrated choreographer. View the exhibition at walkerart.org. Daily from May 27-June 14; Free.

Midway Mic

Open mic night featuring a variety of comedians, hosted by Derek Meyers. Streaming at Meyers's Instagram: @derek_is_meeeee and on YouTube. 9 p.m. every Fri. Free.

Promo art

Eric Cervini

Author gives an online presentation of his new book, 'The Deviant's War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America,' in conversation with R. Eric Thomas, author of 'Here For It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America.' Presented by Next Chapter Booksellers. Registration and more info here. 6:30 p.m. June 5; Free.

HookStream: The Jones Gang

Live streaming concert fundraiser for Minnesota artists and the Hook & Ladder Theater, featuring HD multi-camera broadcast from the Hook's Firehouse Stage in Minneapolis. Live stream available via the Hook's Facebook page and thehookmpls.com/hookstream. 9 p.m. June 5; Free.

Senior Show 2020

A virtual gallery exhibition celebrating the work of emerging graduates, presented by Light Grey Art Lab. For more information and to view the exhibition, visit lightgreyartlab.com/seniorshow2020. Daily from May 22-June 30; Free.

Jewelry & Accessory Makers Mart Online

The Walker's first-ever virtual makers mart, featuring a collection of stylish jewelry and accessories from 24 local artists. Find it on Facebook here. Daily from May 16-June 14; Free.

Promo art

Rapture 2020

Discussion between artists and dance party featuring music by DJ Justice. Streaming at www.twitchtv.rapturemn. 7:57 p.m. June 5; Free.

Low

A weekly live performance series from the Duluth indie veterans called "It's Friday, I'm in Low." 3 p.m. on Instagram.

Courtesy of Drag Story Hour Photo by Jason Bucklin

SATURDAY:

Free First Saturday at Home: Family Pride

Online celebration of families to kick off Pride Month, featuring a drag story hour, pride flag making activity, art tour, and short films. Presented by the Walker Art Center. More info at walkerart.org. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 6; Free.

MIM @ Home Preview Concert: Pauline Conneely

A Minnesota Irish Music Weekend at Home preview concert with master artist Pauline Conneely on banjo, presented by Celtic Junction. More info at celticjunction.org. 7:30 p.m. June 6; $10 suggested donation.

Patrick's Cabaret Online: Dance & Then Some!

Cabaret featuring an all-star cast of artists from throughout North America as well as local artists from Minnesota, presented by Patrick Scully. More info at tinyurl.com/PatCabDancePlus. 7:30 p.m. June 6; $15 suggested ticket.

Transmission and Slicing Up Eyeballs Present: 180 Minutes

A virtual celebration of classic alternative music broadcast live on Twitch hosted by DJ Jake Rudh and presented by Transmission and Slicing Up Eyeballs. This week's livestream is featuring the music and videos of Joy Division and New Order. 8 p.m. June 6; Free. City Pages, 650 3rd Ave. S, Ste. 1300, Minneapolis; 612-372-3700.



Bad Bad Hats

"Islands in the Livestream" is a weekly stream from Bad Bad Hats featuring a set of originals, covers, Q&A, and more. 4 p.m. YouTube.



Saturday Circuit hosted by YWCA Minneapolis

Work out with EG. Find it on Facebook. Saturdays, from 9 to 10 a.m.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

PG-13 online trivia contest. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at the event's Facebook page. 7 p.m.; Free.



Promo image

SUNDAY:

Virtual Train Days

Annual event at Union Depot has moved online, featuring a six-part video miniseries highlighting memories of Union Depot, the history of trains, and interviews with railroading experts. More info and video streams at uniondepot.org/traindays. 5 p.m. June 7; Free.

Actors Theater of Minnesota Online Trivia Challenge

A name that tune style show tune trivia challenge benefiting local theater companies, presented by Actors Theater of Minnesota, Mayhem Trivia, and Camp Bar & Cabaret. Registration and more info at actorsmn.org. 8 p.m. Every Sun. from May 17-June 7; Free.



Magic Mirror Virtual Experiences

Pop-up dance classes, craft, story times, slumber parties, game nights, and more hosted by fairy tale princesses via Facebook live. Click "interested" to get updates, and check out a sampling in the "discussion" section of their Facebook page. Free. 6:30 p.m. Sunday.



Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong

Every Sunday, Mother Banjo will be streaming a performance on her Facebook page that is heavy on audience participation. Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together. A guaranteed great start to your Sunday morning. 11 a.m. Sunday; free.

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both. Livestream via Facebook, with donations accepted via the band's GoFundMe. 5 p.m. Sunday; free.