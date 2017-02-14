Sci-fi flick 'Project Eden' stars MN cast, screens tomorrow

Tomorrow marks the Midwest premiere of Project Eden: Vol. 1, a sci-fi thriller filmed in Minnesota and New Zealand. With the help of the Twin Cities Film Fest, the flick will be screening at Heights Theater.

The story follows a young woman who is grieving for her son, who is in a catatonic state. She soon finds herself on the run and in great danger after an ex-military officer reveals that there's more to her son's mystery state than mere medical anomaly.

While it's a little hard to determine the Minnesota settings in the trailer (is that a local park forest? Is that alleyway in the Twin Cities?), it is easy to spot the local actors. Peter Christian Hansen, who has popped up on local stages including the Guthrie and the Jungle Theaters, plays the ex-military man.

Other local actors who are part of the project include Guthrie vet Charles Hubbell, Bruce Bohne (Dawn of the Dead, Man of Steel), and Bill McCallum, who is currently onstage at the Guthrie in The Royal Family.

Since the movie includes "Vol. 1" in the title, this is presumably intended to be a series. There's no word yet on whether the crew will be returning to our fair state to film a sequel, though our filmmakers tax incentive is surely attractive.

The film screens this Wednesday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Heights Theater (3951 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis). Tickets are $10 presale, $12 at the door. Purchase them here.