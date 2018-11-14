Scene stealing teen actor Natalie Tran is a vet of the stage

How the Grinch Stole Christmas Children's Theatre Company

“I love performing for the audience,” she says. “When they laugh or gasp at something I do, it’s one of the best feelings in the world.”

It’s hard to imagine Tran racking up such an impressive résumé without that passion for her craft. She’s a CTC regular, with credits includingThe Sneetches and a scene-stealing turn as a quippy kid sister in The Abominables. The Guthrie? Theater Mu? The Ordway? Fringe? SteppingStone? Check, check, check, check, and check.

The Wayzata eighth-grader got her start at age five, when she tried out for a production of The King and I. Like all the best actors, she’s completely there with you in the world of the show.

For Grinch, that means channeling her canine character. “Peter [Brosius], the director, and Dean [Holt], who plays Old Max, have helped me incorporate a lot of dog physicality,” she says. “Different types of movements help the audience know what I’m thinking without actually having to say it.”

She’s also committed to her community. Tran made a point of participating in the public discussion around the newly launched MN Theater Awards. At the inaugural event this fall, she seemed to be the only “kid actor” in attendance. “It was still a really fun experience,” she says. “I’m hoping if they do it next year, there’ll be more kids that come.”

Tran also has screen credits, but her first love is live theater. “It’s hard to get into movies and commercials,” she explains. “There’s not a lot of Asian-American actors that do film work. As a kid, there’d be a family, and usually they wouldn’t have me with an all-white family. But with theater, it doesn’t matter what race you are.”

There’s no question that Tran wants to keep acting, but what that will mean as an adult is a question she doesn’t feel the need to answer yet. With four years of high school still ahead, she’s facing more immediate challenges. “It’s kind of hard to find roles right now,” she explains. “If they want a teenager, they’re probably going to cast an adult for it, and I don’t really look like a seven-year-old any more.”

Right now, though, she’s up for several weeks of what amounts to an onstage Olympics. As Young Max, Tran notes, “there’s a lot of catching things and throwing things and a lot of being tossed around by the Grinch.”