Sauna sessions, Arby's sign farewell, V-Day pop-ups: 60 free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

The Boudoir of Jean Bardot

Photo exhibit focusing on the fetish world. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Feb. 9, with informal fetish fashion show at 8:30 p.m. Free. Rogue Buddha Art Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889.

Candlelight vigil for the Uptown Arby's sign

Come celebrate the loss of this 47 year old landmark. Bring a cangle; there might be free Arby's from the corporation as well. 8-10 p.m. 1116 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Goodnight Gorillas (Album Release Show)

With Flowerstalks and Maejoy. 10 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

New Primals

With Novacron, Motari Jaguar, and VVolf Mask. 9 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

2018 Saint Paul Winter Carnival

This your last weekend to check things out. In Rice Park you’ll find ice sculptures, the ice castle, and free art exhibits nearby. Over at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds there’s snow sculptures and a giant slide. For the complete schedule, see the official website, www.wintercarnival.com, or call the main hotline at 651-223-7400 for details. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul. Friday through Saturday.

Wells Fargo WinterSkate

Hockey- or figure-skate rentals are $4, or free with a Wells Fargo credit or debit card. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Artwork by Carolyn Swiszcz, photo by David Kern

Carolyn Swiszcz: New Suburban Mysteries

Watercolor monoprints. Opening reception 6:30-9 p.m. Fri., Feb. 9. Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.

Wayzata Chilly Open 2018

Outdoor winter celebration featuring ice skating, snowkiting, ice bar, snowga, golf tournament, brunch buffet, and live music from Viva Knievel. Visit wayzatachillyopen.com for full lineup and additional info. 3-9 p.m. Feb. 9; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 10; Most events are free. Lake Minnetonka Wayzata Bay, 402 E. Lake St., Wayzata.

Bad Neighbor / Community Response to Super Bowl LII

Group show. 5-7 p.m. Altered Esthetics at the Southern Theater, 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-378-8888.

Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Virginia Eubanks

Author presents her new book, 'Automating Inequality: How High-Tech Tools Profile, Police, and Punish the Poor,' in conversation with professor Joe Soss. 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 15-March 10; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Eyes Should Be Washed

Group show featuring responses to Sohab Sepehri's poem "Water's Footsteps." Opening reception with artists 7-10 p.m. Fri., Feb. 9. Free. Pirsig Projects, 734 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. from Aug. 4; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Eleanor Goldfield

The activist poet presents pieces of spoken word from her new collection, 'Paradigm Lost,' with projected visuals. 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-7110.

Machinery Hill

8 p.m.; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



The Mind Behind the Mural: A Talk with Adam Turman

With drinks and appetizers, meet and greet with the artist, and door prizes. 12 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Coffman Memorial Union, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-4696.



University Symphony Orchestra Concert

7:30 p.m. Feb. 9; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.

The sauna is open and free on select dates at the Walker. Bruce Silcox

SATURDAY:

Free First Saturday: Cabin Fever

Featuring snowshoe tours of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, cold-weather fashion photo shoots, acting workshop, and Little Box Sauna warm ups, with free gallery admission all day. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 10; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Pre-Valentine’s Day Pop-up

Pop up features handcrafted leatherwork and lingerie, specialty preserves, and more. A portion of sales will be donated to the Sexual Violence Center. Saturday, 3-7 p.m. Seen the Future, 2223 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Witch Watch

With Wetter and Cave Light. 10 p.m. Feb. 10; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Megan Murphy

Smallest Museum St. Paul Reception

Featuring student artwork at Workhorse Coffee Bar. Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. Mid-Continent Oceanographic Institute, 2388 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 612-367-7827.

Whiskey Jeff's Birthday

Featuring a George Jones Tribute with Fletcher Magellan, Rafters, and Beneath the Crow. 9 p.m. Feb. 10; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

'Wonder'

Film screening, with giveaways and prizes. 2 p.m. Feb. 10; Free. F.K. Weyerhaeuser Auditorium, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3225.

The Welcome Shanty Jill Emmer

2018 Art Shanties Project

This is your last chance to visit the Art Shanties this year. The final weekend features musical performances, art activities, projects, and hands-on fun. For more info, visit www.artshantyprojects.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. Free. Lake Harriet, 43rd St. W. and E. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.



90-Second Newbery Film Festival

Screenings of films from Minnesota and across the country, hosted by authors James Kennedy and Pete Hautman. RSVP and more info here. 3 p.m. Feb. 10; Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 952-847-8107.



A Mid-Winter Thaw: Festival of Fiery Foods

Featuring spicy foods from local artisans and cocktails made with house-made spirits. 2-7 p.m. Feb. 10; Free. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Drive, Roseville; 844-879-2368.

Fashion by Samantha Rei, photos by Alex Butterfield

Harmonic Convergence

A photographic series by Alex Butterfield and designer Samantha Rei. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 10. Free. Showroom, 612 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-345-7391.



African Music Ensemble Concert

8 p.m. Feb. 10; Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.



Cruelty-Free Market

Featuring eight vegan-friendly local vendors selling their wares. 12-3 p.m. Feb. 10; Free. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.

Pao Houa Her

Pao Houa Her: My grandfather turned into a tiger

There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 10. Free. Midway Contemporary Art, 527 2nd Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-605-4504.

Kenwood Symphony and Two Rivers Chorale Presents: Viva Verdi!

4 p.m. Feb. 10; Free; donations accepted. Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Dr., Bloomington; 952-948-6500.



Love Local: MCBA Open House

All-ages open house featuring hands-on Valentines-themed activities, art sale, and sweet refreshments. More info at www.mnbookarts.org. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 10; Free. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2520.

Joe Sinness

Portraits: New Work by Joe Sinness

Portraits of LGBTQ players from the Twin Cities Goodtime Softball League. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 10. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

SooVAC + MCAD MFA: An Exhibition in Honor of Suzy Greenberg

Group art show. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 10. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

MN Sinfonia Featuring Cellist Amit Peled

7:30 a.m. Feb. 10; Free. Temple of Aaron Synagogue, 616 S. Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul; 651-698-8874.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 10. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Amy Rice, whose studio is in the California Building

Valentine's Day Open Studio

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 10; Free. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.

Neither One or Somewhere In Between

Photographs by Tia-Simone Gardner. Opening reception and artist talk 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 10. Free. FilmNorth, 550 Vandalia St., Ste. 120, St. Paul; 651-644-1912.



Shifting Proximity

Works by Amy Tillotson and Greg DeGrace. Opening reception 4-7 p.m. Sat., Feb. 10. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.

Dogs of MSP

SUNDAY:

Dogs of MSP February Meet Up

Dog owner meet up with merch for sale, treats for the pups, photos, food, and drinks. 12-5 p.m. Feb. 11; Free. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.

Surly Masher

Featuring a beer tent, live music, door prizes, group bike rides, food trucks, and silent auction. 12-4 p.m. Feb. 11; Free. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-999-4040.



Sweet Science Free Ice Cream Tasting

Featuring a variety of flavors to sample with pint purchases available. This month's special flavors: Blood Orange Cream and Blackberry Sorbet. 3-6 p.m. Feb. 11; Free. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-843-5090.

Snoga

Outdoor yoga session near the art shanties on Lake Harriett, hosted by Yess Yoga. 2 p.m. Feb. 11; Free. Lake Harriet, 43rd St. W. and E. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-230-6475.

L-R: Crankosaurus Press, Auslandish Co., B+D Custom Gifts

Azizi Chocolates + Ediflorial popup

Featuring handmade/hand-dipped vegan chocolate truffles and dried flora and one wall hangings. Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Seen the Future, 2223 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Veg Speed Date

Valentine's meet up for vegetarian singles. More info here findveglove.com/event/165210. 3-5 p.m. Feb. 11; Free. Republic at Seven Corners, 221 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6146.

Music Under Glass: Dusty Heart

4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 11; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Red Bull 3style World Finals Minneapolis Viewing Party

Screening of the biggest DJ competition in the world, with giveaways and vinyl sale 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 11; Free. Fifth Element, 2411 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-377-0044.

Ediflorial, Azizi Chocolates

XOXO Valentine's Market

There’s something special about homemade gifts, but not everyone is crafty. So consider going for the next best thing: handmade gifts. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Minneapolis Craft Market is heading to Modist for a day of romance, beer, and slow jams. Whether you’re shopping for your sweetheart, looking for a gift for your BFF, or just want an excuse to day drink and shop, you can do that here. There will be a variety of makers sharing their wares; check out stationery, gorgeous gemstone jewelry, items for dogs, and classic V-Day gifts like chocolate, rings, and flowers. 12-5 p.m. Feb. 11; Free. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.

2018 Chinese New Year Celebration and Carnival

Featuring folk songs, dancing, hands-on custom experiences, traditional foods and snacks, and carnival games. 12-4:30 p.m. Feb. 11; Free. Valley View Middle School, 8900 Portland Ave. S., Bloomington; 952-848-3500.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



MN Sinfonia Featuring Cellist Amit Peled

3 p.m. Feb. 11; Free. Temple Israel, 2324 Emerson Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-377-8680.

Promo

Rock the Cradle 2018

Featuring kids' disco, story time with the Current hosts, a reading by author Nacy Carlson, children's art activities, pop up classical performance by Chione, and live music from Bato Bato, Brian Just, DJ Keezy, and Andy Cook. 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 11; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.



Tess Galati

Author/poet presents her new collection, 'Holy Trinity: Maiden, Mother, Crone.' 4 p.m. Feb. 11; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



West Metro Home Remodeling Fair

Featuring exhibitors, experts, and designers, with free seminars, and kid's activity center. More info at www.homeremodelingfair.com. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 11; Free. Hopkins Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins; 952-988-4066.



Zacc Harris Trio

7-9 p.m. Every Sun. from Sept. 24-Dec. 30; Free. Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar, 3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4200.