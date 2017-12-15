Clockwise: Russ White, Sean Lynch, Joe Rheault, Corey Favre. Images courtesy Gamut

FRIDAY:

In A Gallery Far, Far Away

This week, Star Wars fans are going to be freaking out over the release of The Last Jedi. In between posting on Rotten Tomatoes, writing new fanfic, and watching the Star Wars Holiday Special at Bryant-Lake Bowl, consider taking in a bit of culture at Gamut Gallery. Starting on Thursday, the downtown space will be hosting a three-day group show featuring pieces inspired by the sci-fi series. The collection, curated by Mark Dean and Kurtis Johnson, will feature fan-driven art by local talents. That includes Drake Johnson, Tony “Etones” Larson, Erin Sayer, Leslie Barlow, and Russ White. Come see how these Minnesotans draw inspiration from the 40-year-old franchise. The closing party on Saturday will run from 7 to 11 p.m., and will feature music from Adam Conrad’s Improvestra, DJ Andy Fitton, and the Headspace Collective. Come in costume. Closing costume party 7-11 p.m. Sat., Dec. 16, featuring music by Adam Conrad's Improvestra, DJ Andy Fitton, and the Headspace Collective. 1-7 p.m. Daily from Dec. 14-16; Free; $5 closing party Saturday. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327.

Gender Confetti

With Degenerate Era, Floods, and Lazear. 9 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Gudrun Lock: While We Were Asleep

New sculptures. Opening reception and artist presentation 7-9 p.m. Fri., Dec. 15. Daily from Dec. 15-Jan. 26; Free. Pirsig Projects, 734 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.



Harrison St.

8 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. Shaw's Bar & Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-781-4405.



The Mad Ripple Friday Night Hootenanny

6:30-9 p.m. Studio 2 Cafe, 818 46th St. W., Minneapolis; 612-444-3460.

Art Is Primary

Robbinsdale School District's annual K-5 grades Juried Art Exhibition. Daily from Dec. 12-26; Free. Robbin Gallery, 4915 N. 42nd Ave., Robbinsdale; 763-537-5906.

Hoppy Holidays Makers Market

Featuring locally made art and goods, live music, artist gift wrapping, and craft beers. 4-10 p.m. Dec. 15; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128.

Promo

Bedlam and Bibelot

Work by Whittney A. Streeter. Artist talk 7 p.m. Fri., Dec. 15. Daily from Nov. 18-Dec. 23; Free. Rogue Buddha Art Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889.



Holidazzle 2017

Featuring movie screenings, kids’ activities, markers mart, beer garden, and traditional holiday treats. Score a free ride to the event from MetroTransit on Saturdays. More info can be found at www.holidazzle.com. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.



Jake Baldwin Trio

7-11:30 p.m. Daily from Dec. 15-16; 7-11:30 p.m. Daily from Dec. 29-30; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Jason Medeiros and the Rockers

9 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas day. Daily from Nov. 15-March 10; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.



Mizna's Year-End Appreciation Party

Featuring food, drinks, and community. Registration and more info here. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. The Soap Factory, 514 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-623-9176.



Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band

10 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. from Aug. 4; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Wells Fargo WinterSkate

Once again, downtown St. Paul will be turning into a winter wonderland for the season. That includes WinterSkate, a charming ice rink located right across the street from Rice Park. The space will be open daily, so you can bring the kids during vacation, woo a date in the evening, or kill time before dinner with friends. Free skating lessons will be offered on special dates. If you can’t make it to the rink during the holidays, fret not: Weather permitting, it will be open during the Saint Paul Winter Carnival on into mid-February. If you’re in Minneapolis and St. Paul is too far of a schlep, consider heading to Loring Park before Christmas Eve for free skating during Holidazzle. Find more details here. Hockey- or figure-skate rentals are $4, or free with a Wells Fargo credit or debit card. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul.

Nigel Parry

SATURDAY:

Lowertown SantaCon X

Come in costume. The itinerary tonight includes stops at Big River Pizza, Kelly’s Depot Bar, and Biergarten Germania. You can also follow the shenanigans live via Twitter at @santacon55101, and visit lowertownsantacon.info for more info. 7-2 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Mears Park, 221 E. 5th St., St. Paul.

Bloodletter

With Texas Toast Chainsaw Massacre, Violence Condoned, Getting Stabbed, and Plagued Insanity. 9 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Legacy Glasswork's 1-Year Anniversary Party

Featuring all day glass blowing, graffiti artists, free beer, store-wide discounts, and music from DJ Megan Hamilton and Loom In Essence. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Legacy Glassworks, 2928 Lyndale Ave S., Minneapolis.

Open Streets welcome all to stroll along Nicollet. Dusty Hoskovec Photography

Open Streets Holidazzle

For the first time, Open Streets Minneapolis will host an event in winter. During the day, folks will be able to explore Nicollet and Grant Street with the roads closed to motor vehicles. Take a stroll on foot, hop on a bike, or even cross-country ski or pull the kids along via sled if there’s snow. Along the route, you’ll find sidewalk sales, outdoor sports, live music, and more hosted by businesses in the neighborhood. Step inside for a drink, or pack a thermos with hot cocoa for warmth. The route ends at Loring Park, where Holidazzle will offer an ice rink, a beer garden, traditional food, shopping, and fireworks. Nicollet Mall, from Fifth Street South to Grant Street onward to Loring Park in Minneapolis. 11 a.m. Dec. 16; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Creative Badasses Holiday Bargain Boutique

Featuring handmade crafts and gifts from local artisans, with gift wrapping available. Located in Gallery #332. 12-6 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.



Cruelty-Free Holiday Market

A plant-based holiday market featuring a variety of local vegan-friendly vendors. 12-3 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.

Adam Turman

Turman WHQ Open House Holiday Sale

Art, music, food, and drink. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 6108 Olson Memorial Hwy, Minneapolis.

Craft Fair at the Seward Cafe

Local artists, beer and wine, bakes goods. 5-9 p.m. Seward Cafe, 2129 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-1011.

Encounters: Works by Emme Mandara

Mixed media. Public reception 4-7 p.m. Sat., Dec. 16, with music by SelkieWave. Free. The Southern Theater, 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811.



Artistry Family Arts Day

Interactive art activities, theater games, artist demos, treats, take home projects, and summer camp raffle. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.



Ben Greilanger: Then In Now

Pop-up photography show. 4-8 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Flat Earth Brewery, 688 Minnehaha Ave. E, St. Paul; 651-698-1945.



RedHot Art Market

Benefit for CAFAC scholarship fund, featuring work of local artisans. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-294-0400.



Sean Sherman and Beth Dooley

Authors present their new book, 'The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen.' 12-2 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Shaw's Christmas Party with RAMM

8 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Shaw's Bar & Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-781-4405.



Chris Monroe

Author of 'Monkey with a Toolbelt and the Silly School Mystery,' with proceeds benefiting the Simon Says Give Bookfair. 1 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina; 952-920-0633.



Chris Riemenschneider

Author/Star Tribune music critic presents his new book, 'First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom.' 2 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Barnes & Noble HarMar Mall, 2100 Snelling Ave. N., Roseville; 651-639-9256.



Dina Simon

Author presents her new book, 'Make Unstoppable Simple,' with proceeds benefiting the Simon Says Give Bookfair. 11 a.m. Dec. 16; Free. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina; 952-920-0633.

Drew Peterson

Drew Peterson: Hurry Up and Wait

There will be an opening reception from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, December 16. Free. Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566.



Evan Kail

Author presents his new book, 'Ubered: My Life as a Rideshare Driver.' 3-5 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Blasted Art Inc., 1307 N. 2nd Ave., Minneapolis; 612-501-4398.



Holler House

With All the Way Rider and Short Timer. 10 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Lofty Dog Designs

Strange Girls Holiday Night Market

Handmade holiday gifts and art from Strange Girls, Interact artists, and other local artists. 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Dec. 16; Free. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.



Sip 'N Shop

Featuring offerings from Minnesota vendors for sale and to sample, with VIP treatments from Live Action Beauty Team. Registration and more info here. 3-6 p.m. Dec. 16; Free; registration suggested. Intelligent Nutrients Restaurant & Wunderbar, 983 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-617-2000.

Inatnas Orchestra

Seventeen-piece group featuring Asuka Kakitani and JC Sanford. 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Jack Knife & the Sharps Holiday Party

9 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Lise Lunge-Larsen and Kari Vick

Author and illustrator present their new book, 'Seven Ways to Trick a Troll.' 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Norway House, 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-871-2211.



Normandy Kitchen Jazz Night: Andrew Walesch

7 p.m. Nov. 18; 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. The Normandy Kitchen, 405 N. 8th St., Minneapolis; 612-370-1400.



Image courtesy event organizers

SUNDAY:

Holiday Market at Inbound BrewCo

Featuring holiday gift ideas from local vendors for both pets and humans, with dog kissing booth, and photos with Santa benefiting 4 Pits Sake Rescue. 12-6 p.m. Dec. 17; Free. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243.

Linden Hills Holiday Market Grand Finale

Featuring 60 different vendors. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 44th St. W., Minneapolis

5th Annual Minneapolis Artist & Flea Market

Featuring handmade goods and holiday gift ideas from local artists and artisans. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 17; Free. Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dog Ugly Sweater Party

Featuring a contest with prizes for the ugliest dog sweaters, human sweaters, and dog-and-human group costume. Proceeds raise funds for a Brooklyn Center-based dog rescue. 2-5 p.m. Dec. 17; Free. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd St., Excelsior; 952-474-7837.

Garage Band Xmas Concert IX

With Domke Devine, featuring Stan Thompson, Matt Patrick, and Adam Daniel. 3 p.m., 5 p.m. Dec. 17; Free. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Northeast Winter Market

Northeast Farmers Market’s Winter Market kicks off this Sunday at Solar Arts by Chowgirls. This free happening runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and offers wares from local makers, artisans, and food vendors. There will also be kids’ activities and a Bloody Mary bar. The market takes place every third Sunday through March. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Solar Arts by Chowgirls, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-203-0786.

Andrea Swensson

Author/The Current music journalist presents her new book, 'Got to Be Something Here: The Rise of Minneapolis Sound.' 2 p.m. Dec. 17; Free. Barnes & Noble HarMar Mall, 2100 Snelling Ave. N., Roseville; 651-639-9256.

Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. 7 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.

Sweet Science

Sweet Science Free Ice Cream Tasting

Featuring a variety of flavors to sample with pint purchases available, including the limited-edition Boozy Norseman. 12-3 p.m. Dec. 17; Free. Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-643-1933.



The Flourish Winter Market

Afternoon social and pop-up boutique featuring handmade crafts, artwork, and holiday gift ideas from local artists and vendors. 1-5 p.m. Dec. 17; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. from Jan. 11; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Curtis Blake and the Greazy Gravy Blues Band's Annual Christmas Blues Party

4 p.m. Dec. 17; Free. Shaw's Bar & Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-781-4405.



Elizabeth Foy Larsen

Author presents her new book, '111 Places in the Twin Cities That You Must Not Miss.' 3-5 p.m. Dec. 17; Free. Birchbark Books, 2115 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-374-4023.



Minnesota Boychoir Annual Winter Concert

7 p.m. Dec. 17; Freewill donation. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



Mumblin' Drew

7-9 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 5-Dec. 24; Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Sunday School

Stand up comedy followed by late night karaoke in the Library lounge bar. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Every 3rd Sun.; Free. Mercy, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-252-7000.



