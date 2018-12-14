SantaCon in Lowertown, beertails, and a Made Here finale: 57 free things to do this weekend

Made Here Photo by Steven Lang

FRIDAY:

Detours: Made Here

Since 2013, Made Here has added a bit of whimsy to downtown Minneapolis, taking empty storefronts, windows, alleys, and billboards and filling them with art. Past efforts have included pieces that invited people to shake up the status quo, to notice areas often overlooked, and to build new connections in the neighborhood. Over the past five years, the project has seen over 300 window displays and 11 installations. This week, Made Here returns with “Detours,” which will be the final iteration of the project. There will be photography; pieces utilizing neon, steel, concrete, and paint; and an installation made from plastic bottles, paper, and traffic lights. See it first at the launch party, which will include a retrospective exhibit, a virtual reality lounge, craft cocktails, DJ tunes, and performances from Hamdi Shahid, Lt. Sunny, and Rana May. See live painting from local artist Reggie LeFlore, and play with an interactive light display by Brian Scalak. The party runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, December 14. Opening reception 5:30-9:30 p.m. Fri., Dec. 14, featuring a retrospective exhibit, live performances, a virtual reality lounge, craft cocktails, and refreshments. Free. Hennepin Theatre Trust, 900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-455-9500. –Jessica Armbruster



Deleter

With Witch Watch and the Future Eaters. 10 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Repeat Bias

With Julie Fur, Little Lizard, and Cassle Fires. 9 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Smooch A Pooch

Benefit for the Jeramiah Program featuring dog amenities and a photo booth with holiday props. 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.

Holidazzle Dusty Hoskovec Photography

Holidazzle 2018

Despite its many transformations over the years, Holidazzle continues to thrive. Once a nightly parade, these days Holidazzle is a yuletide village that celebrates Minnesota’s unique character. Hosted by Loring Park, the festival boasts an array of diversions for all ages, including complimentary ice skating, outdoor movie screenings, live music, and fireworks. Santa Claus will be making the rounds, and there will be a special kids’ zone stocked with slides, mazes, and a climbing wall. Adults will find their own form of refuge in the Fulton beer garden, where the Minneapolis brewery is tapping the Holidazzle exclusive Proper Porter. Those hankering for further sustenance will find a wide assortment of local vendors serving up a smorgasbord of food and drink. At the holiday market shoppers can peruse handcrafted gifts, jewelry, apparel, and more. As for those seeking a reminder of Holidazzle’s classic light shows, Christopher Lutter-Gardella’s Wolf and Moose, an interactive twinkling art installation (made from 90% recycled materials), will return. For the daily lineup and more info, visit www.holidazzle.com. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. –Brad Richason

This weekend at Holidazzle:

Drag Queen Bingo on Friday starting at 7 p.m.

Fireworks Saturday at 7 p.m.

Screening of The Polar Express at 5 p.m. Sunday



Jack Knife and the Sharps

8:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Winter Art Show

Featuring work from over 20 artists in the Northside Arts Collective, with refreshments and a live performance by Lady J. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. Cora McCorvey YMCA, 1015 4th Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-230-3987.

Sisyphus Brewing

Sisyphus Speakeasy

Generally, taprooms serve beer straight up in a pint glass. This Friday, Sisyphus is mixing things up—literally. As usual, they’ll have a wide variety of beers on tap, but the comedy club, housed in a room separate from the main pub, will become a speakeasy. Here they’ll serve five custom, one-night-only beertails (aka cocktails made with beer). Sisyphus threw a similar party a year ago. Now it returns with “beertender” Andy Robertson and his secret concoctions. Word on the street is that the ingredients will include botanicals, fruit, tonics, and a special barrel-aged stout. Once inside, be sure to whisper the secret password: New England clam chowder. 6-11:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324. –Loren Green



MCTC Early Winter Concert

Featuring the Minneapolis College Concert Choir and Vocal Ensemble. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Free; donations of non-perishable food items suggested. Whitney Fine Arts Center, 1424 Yale Pl., Minneapolis; 612-604-4466.



Machinery Hill

8 p.m. Every 2nd Fri.; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.

Cast & Cold Glass

Group show featuring work from international and national glass students. Public reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Dec. 14. Free. Foci Glass, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-623-3624.



Raging Art On 2018

Raging Art On is back this week at Gamut Gallery with an ongoing sale sure to please artsy types. The gallery will be packed with the work of 50 or so artists. Pieces will be hung floor to ceiling, with booths selling jewelry, pottery, and other items. 1-7 p.m. Every Thu., Fri., and Sat. from Dec. 6-22; Free. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327.

L-R: Work by Vannessa Gillings, Em Allen, Maggie Chiang

Small Art for a Big Cause; Moments From Other; Reflections; Various Works

Group show benefiting various charities, along with solo exhibitions by Em Allen, Maggie Chiang, and Vanessa Gillings. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Dec. 14. Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Wells Fargo Winter Skate

Once again, the Landmark Plaza and Rice Park in downtown St. Paul will become a winter wonderland for the season. As the temperature drops, the rink will grow busier, with open skate sessions, broomball and hockey leagues, and free lessons taking over the space throughout the coming months. For weather updates and schedules, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Skate rentals are $4, or score a free rental when you flash a Wells Fargo debit or credit card. Daily from Nov. 17-Feb. 3; Free. Landmark Plaza, 379 St. Peter, St. Paul, Minnesota; 651-266-6400.

BLCA December Reading Series

Featuring authors Peter Campion and Janna Knittel. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.

James Ramsay Photography

SATURDAY:

Lowertown SantaCon XI

Pub crawl with participant dressed as Santas. 7 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. Public Kitchen & Bar, 229 E. 6th St, St. Paul; 651-348-6456.



MURF

With Tongue Party, Karate Break, Trash Catties, and Please Stop. 9 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

All the Way Rider

With Casanatra and Bitter Ghost. 10 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

2 Year Anniversary of our MPLS Gallery

Featuring glass blowing, live painting from Rogue Citizen, discounts and deals, giveaways, free food from Cafe Ena starting at 7 p.m., beer and cocktails, and live music from FMLY FRND, Booduh Muzik, Pudn, DJ Mickey Breeze, and Nazeem & Spencer Joles. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Legacy Glassworks, 2928 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-968-3724.

"Post-Patriarchal Feminism" L-R: Tara Zanzig, Carla Rodriguez with Lindsey Cherek, Sarah Reed McNamara

Post-Patriarchal Feminism: Visions of Optimism & Illusion

Twelve badass feminists navigate a post-patriarchal future in this new show at CO Exhibitions, curated by Katie Skujina. The exhibit features artists working in a variety of mediums as they dream about what tomorrow might look like if sexism and misogyny were things of the past. Chicago-based print artists Liz Born and Tara Zanzig will be part of the show, as will Nicole Marroquin, an associate professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Northern California’s Nicomi Nix Turner will offer botanically influenced drawings. Plenty of local folks will be part of the show, too, including Jennifer Davis, Shelly Mosman, Meghan Lionel Murphy, and Maria Cristina Tavera. Come explore their versions of a feminist utopia. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, December 15, featuring music by DJs Babyghost and Rowsheen and refreshments from Modist Brewery. Opening reception 7-11 p.m. Sat., Dec. 15, featuring music by DJs Babyghost and Rowsheen and refreshments by Modist Brewery. Free. CO Exhibitions, 1101 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-4151. --Sheila Regan

Day Trip: Electronic Ambient Showcase

Featuring Eddie Estrin & Mike Croswell, Lo Mismo, and Infinite Strangers, with visuals by Second Sight Visuals and hosted by Manual Controller. 3-5 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6424.



Handmade Holiday Market

At the Handmade Holiday Market, revelers can shop local while listening to live music and imbibing Belgian-style beers. 12 p.m. Every Sat. from Dec. 1-23; 12-5 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.



Holiday Market at the RiverCentre

Featuring items from over 100 local artists, vendors, and small businesses, with an appearance by Santa. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. Saint Paul Rivercentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-265-4800.

A Winter Night Market

A Conspiracy of Strange Girls Presents: A Winter's Night Market

Featuring work from local artists, makers, and designers, with live music and complimentary drinks. 4-9 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012.

Anelace Holiday Pop-Ups

Featuring art, crafts, and gift ideas from local artists and makers. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Every Sat. from Dec. 1-16; Free. Anelace Coffee, 2042 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-236-4870.



Artistry Family Arts Day

Interactive art activities, games, artist demos, treats, D.I.Y. photo booth, and take home projects. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.



JXTA Gallery Pop-Up Shop

Featuring unique holiday gifts created by youth and young adult apprentices at Juxtaposition Arts. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-588-1148.



Local Makers Holiday Fair

Featuring handcrafted goods, artwork, and vintage finds from local artisans. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. Red Stag Supper Club, 509 1st Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-767-7766.

VFW

Santa Visits Uptown

Santa comes to town. With photo ops, family-friendly fun, a magician, more. Saturday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

SpringBOX Holiday Pop-Up

Featuring local artists and makers. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 262 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

The Tommy Bentz Band

8:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Who Made Who 11th Anniversary Party

End of the year holiday sale featuring prizes, posters, snacks, beer, and donuts. 12-8 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. Who Made Who Design Studio + Screenprint Emporium, 158 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Bruce Nygren

New Paintings by Bruce Nygren

Fantasy-charged still life paintings. Artist reception 2-4 p.m. Sat., Dec. 15. Free. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-791-1285.

Mark Mallman

Solo piano instore performance and vinyl signing. All ages. 1 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., Saint Paul; 651-340-5128.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Dec. 16. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Official Hangover Brunch for Manny's 40th Birthday Show

Featuring Trash Catties and Les Deux Magots. All ages. 12-3 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.



RedHot Art Market

Benefit for CAFAC scholarship fund, featuring work of local artisans. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-294-0400.



The Art of Giving - A Minneapolis Marketplace

Featuring handmade jewelry, decor, clothing, cards, and more from local vendors, with proceeds benefiting Cora McCorvey YMCA. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. Cora McCorvey YMCA, 1015 4th Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-230-3987.

Sweet stuff at Union Depot Getty Images

SUNDAY:

Cookie Party

Cookie swap with prizes awarded in a variety of categories. 1-3 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.

Festive AF Holiday Craft Popup

Featuring non-traditional holiday gifts. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. ArcStone Technologies, 2836 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-455-7200.

A Garage Band Xmas 10

Presented by Spirit Garage, featuring special guest Humbird, with complimentary refreshments and fresh baked cookies. 4 p.m., 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-345-7166.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Linden Hills Holiday Market

Featuring over 60 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 4-Dec. 23; Free. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-926-2654.



Local Streams: Art Benefit and Live Music for WaterLegacy

Featuring sales of art by local artists, hors d'oeuvres, silent auction, and live music from Bear Honey, Cousin Dad, and Fendrick & Peck. 4-7 p.m. Dec. 16; Free; donations accepted. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Minnesota Boychoir Annual Winter Concert

7 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



Minnesota Comic Book Convention

Featuring dealers with comics from past and present, collectibles, and comic book buyers. More info at www.epguides.com/comics. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. LivINN Hotel, 5201 Central Ave. NE, Fridley; 763-571-9440.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Stand Up St. Paul Showcase

Comedy showcase hosted by Adam Delong. 5 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Clown Lounge at the Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St Paul; 651-647-0486.



Zacc Harris Trio

7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar, 3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4200.

The Polar Express

Outdoor movie screening at Holidazzle. 5 p.m. Sun. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.