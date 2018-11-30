Santa Cycle Rampage, drag queen bingo, a geeky pop-up shop: 61 free things to do this weekend

Holidazzle

FRIDAY:

Holidazzle 2018

Despite its many transformations over the years, Holidazzle continues to thrive. Once a nightly parade, these days Holidazzle is a yuletide village that celebrates Minnesota’s unique character. Hosted by Loring Park, the festival boasts an array of diversions for all ages, including complimentary ice skating, outdoor movie screenings, live music, and fireworks. Santa Claus will be making the rounds, and there will be a special kids’ zone stocked with slides, mazes, and a climbing wall. Adults will find their own form of refuge in the Fulton beer garden, where the Minneapolis brewery is tapping the Holidazzle exclusive Proper Porter. Those hankering for further sustenance will find a wide assortment of local vendors serving up a smorgasbord of food and drink. At the holiday market shoppers can peruse handcrafted gifts, jewelry, apparel, and more. As for those seeking a reminder of Holidazzle’s classic light shows, Christopher Lutter-Gardella’s Wolf and Moose, an interactive twinkling art installation (made from 90% recycled materials), will return. For the daily lineup and more info, visit www.holidazzle.com. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. –Brad Richason

This weekend at Holidazzle:

Drag Queen Bingo on Friday starting at 7 p.m.

Fireworks Saturday at 7 p.m.

Screening of The Chronicles of Narnia at 5 p.m. Sunday

TV Moms (Tape Release Show)

With Kill to Kill, Narco States, and Witch Watch. 9 p.m. Nov. 30; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

European Christmas Market Image courtesy event organizers

European Christmas Market 2018

Winter weather doesn’t stop European countries from having open-air holiday markets, and it doesn’t stop Minnesotans either. This season, the Union Depot will once again host this festive event offering a variety of things to see, do, and consume. Shop from local makers working in wood, felt, and wool. Try some hearty traditional food (Gulasch! Roasted nuts! Brats! Crepes!), or stay warm with some Gluhwein, a delicious type of mulled wine. Holiday entertainment, movie screenings, choral acts, bonfires, and family fun round out each afternoon. Find the complete schedule at stpaulchristmasmarket.org. 4-9 p.m. Nov. 30; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 1; 12-6 p.m. Dec. 2. Free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700. –Jessica Armbruster

Wells Fargo Winter Skate

Once again, the Landmark Plaza and Rice Park in downtown St. Paul will become a winter wonderland for the season. As the temperature drops, the rink will grow more busy, with open skate sessions, broomball and hockey leagues, and free lessons taking over the space throughout the coming months. This weekend includes free skating lessons on Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. For weather updates and schedules, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Skate rentals are $4, or score a free rental when you flash a Wells Fargo debit or credit card. Daily from Nov. 17-Feb. 3; Free. Landmark Plaza, 379 St. Peter, St. Paul, Minnesota; 651-266-6400. –Jessica Armbruster



Autogenous

Group exhibition of 20 artists about to complete their Bachelor of Arts degree in the Department of Art at the University of Minnesota. Public reception 5:30-8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 30. Free. Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-8096.



Everett Smithson Band

8:30 p.m. Nov. 30; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Holiday flower show at Como Park and Conservatory

Holiday Flower Show Opening Weekend

Sat.-Sun. at 10 a.m. Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul; 651-487-8201.

Hoppy Holidays Makers Market

Featuring locally made art and goods, live music, artist gift wrapping, and craft beers. 5-10 p.m. Nov. 30; 12-6 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128.



Michael Brodkorb and Allison Mann

Authors present their new book, 'The Girls are Gone.' 6 p.m. Nov. 30; Free. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-7110.

Prints on Ice: The 34th Cooperative Exhibition

Group show featuring work by members of the artists' studio cooperative. Opening reception 6:30-9 p.m. Fri., Nov. 30. Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

SooVAC

SooVAC Local Artists' Holiday Shop

Featuring art and gifts from Minnesota artists and makers. Opening party 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri., Nov. 30. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.



Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Wind Ensemble Concert

7:30 p.m. Nov. 30; Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.

Grand Meander Image courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY:

Grand Meander 2018

This Saturday marks the return of Grand Meander, a daylong holiday party along Grand Avenue in St. Paul. The neighborhood will become a winter wonderland, with strolling carolers, trolley rides (or take a trip with a Vulcan via truck), and window decorations adding a festivity to the shops and businesses of the area. Things kick off in the morning with a breakfast with Santa, and other fun to be had includes soup sampling and family activities. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. Grand Avenue, from Dale to Fairview, St. Paul; 651-699-0029. –Jessica Armbruster

Summit Avenue Artisan Festival

Featuring handcrafted jewelry, pottery, and food items from local artists and artisans, with children's activities, and silent auction. A Grand Meander event. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 900 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-5809.

6th Annual Santa Cycle Rampage

Costumed bike ride to a variety of breweries in Minneapolis. More info at bit.ly/santarampage. 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. The Loop Bar & Restaurant, 606 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-340-0010.

Handmade Holiday Market

At the Handmade Holiday Market, revelers can shop local while listening to live music and imbibing Belgian-style beers. 12 p.m. Every Sat. from Dec. 1-23; 12-5 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

Holiday Craft Bash

Holiday-themed craft show featuring over 70 Minnesota makers and artisans. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. Hennepin Made, 144 Glenwood Ave., Minneapolis; 612-345-5445.

Holiday Geek Expo

Featuring jewelry, dragons, comics, action figures, books, and clothing gifts for sci fi and anime fans, with authors and artists in attendance. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 1; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2; Free. Hallie Q. Brown Community Center, 270 Kent St., St. Paul; 651-224-4601.



Holiday Open Haus

The GAI's mansion is decorated for the season, with vendors featuring German crafts and goods, model trains, holiday food and drinks, and a visit from St. Nikolaus on Sunday. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from Dec. 1-2; Free. Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-7027.

Walker Art Center

December Free First Saturday: Celebrate!

Celebration of Navarathri Kolu, a South Indian festival, featuring a Kolu display of handcrafted dolls, a yoga session, dance workshop from Ragamala Dance Company, art-making activities, story time, community performances, free gallery admission, games, and kids' films. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Fragile Crayons (Album Release Show)

With Loud Sun and Witch Watch. 10 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Hangover Factory

With Theft by Swindle and Velahsa. 9:30 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. Driftwood Char Bar, 4415 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-354-3402.

Yuya Negishi presents Invisible Light Closing party

The local muralist and painter will be joined by artists yuyart, Jonathan Taga, Timothy Neumann, and Jesse Golfis; soapmaker Amy Bloss (aka Fire Mama); and DJ tunes from CZU, KyleWyld, Two Tone, and others. Saturday, 7-11:45 p.m. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.

University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineeing Winter Light Show

Student-designed 3-D outdoor winter light show experience in the courtyard of the Civil Engineering Building. The show starts every half hour, and lasts about 15 minutes. 5:30-6:45 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. Civil Engineering Building, 500 Pillsbury Drive SE, Minneapolis.

Blodwar

With Mortificator, Red Shift, and Cymothoa. 9 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Books and Beer Pop-Up Bookstore

Featuring a variety of Minnesotan authors with books for sale during AZ Gallery's Holiday Gift Show, with food and drinks available. 1-6 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. AZ Gallery, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-255-6624.

Amy Rice at Groveland Gallery Amy Rice, 'Power to the Pollinators'

Root Down ft. Amy Rice/Sense of Place Group Show

For “Root Down,” Amy Rice brings her vibrantly nostalgic aesthetic, rife with fields of flowers in colors that warm the cockles of our winter hearts, to Groveland Gallery. Her mixed-media work features the natural world she explores and the cultivated landscapes she gardens in the country. As her scope expands from the single flower and the wild garden to encompass whole fields of botanical joy, so does our appreciation of the spirit in her work. Rice’s show is paired with “Sense of Place,” which was curated in collaboration with the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, a magazine which is featuring an issue on the topic. Rice’s work is included, along with prints and paintings by Clara Ueland, Carol Oltvedt, Gaylord Schanilec, and seven other artists. There will be an opening reception for both shows from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 1. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800. –Camille LeFevre

Lakes & Legends Third Anniversary: Party of the North

Featuring a variety of new beers, food, holiday market, and music from a live DJ. 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Dec. 1; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Art at Ramsey

Juried holiday art fair sponsored by Saint Paul Public Schools Community Education. More info at www.artistcircle.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. Ramsey Junior High School, 1700 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-293-8860.



Delano Old-Fashioned Christmas

Featuring crafts, music, family activities, parade, Christmas tree walk, food trucks, specialty beverages, holiday kiddie train rides, street dance, and boutique events throughout the town. For more info, visit www.delanomnarts.org. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. Delano City Hall, 234 2nd St. N., Delano; 763-972-0550.



ESAC's Holiday Pop-Up Art Sale

Featuring a variety of handmade goods and art for sale by local makers. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. East Side Arts Council, 977 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-774-5422.



Holiday Boutique

Featuring hand-crafted arts and crafts and holiday gift ideas, with a collection of non-perishable food items for an area food shelf. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. Chanhassen Recreation Center, 2310 Coulte Blvd., Chanhassen; 952-227-1400.

"A Fertile Emptiness" Michal Sagar

Michal Sagar: A Fertile Emptiness

New work. Opening reception 6-8:30 p.m. Sat., Dec. 1. Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

16th Annual Vegan Thanksgiving Potluck

Hosted by Compassionate Action for Animals. All attendees are asked to bring a vegan dish to share. 12-2:30 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. Matthews Park and Community Center, 2318 29th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-370-4950.



Anelace Holiday Pop-Ups

Featuring art, crafts, and gift ideas from local artists and makers. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Every Sat. from Dec. 1-16; Free. Anelace Coffee, 2042 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-236-4870.

Weird finds at Betty's Bizarre Bizaar Malibu Casey

Betty's 3rd Annual Bizarre Bazaar

Special holiday markets continue in this weekend in a variety of locations. For those who appreciate a little camp with their Christmas, Betty’s Bizarre Bazaar will be shilling quirky crafts, gifts, and more from local artists this Saturday. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. Betty Danger's Country Club, 2501 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-315-4997.



11th Annual Holiday Sale

Featuring handmade jewelry, crafts, and gift items, with cookies, coffee, and tea. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1; 12-5 p.m. Dec. 2; Free. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745.



15th Annual Holiday Craft Fair

Featuring wares from over 55 local crafters and artists spread out over two levels, with a bake sale by the Roseville Historical Society, and artist Bob Averbeck leading a paper weaving craft session. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1; 12-4 p.m. Dec. 2; Free. Roseville City Hall, 2660 Civic Center Dr., Roseville; 651-792-7000.



Holiday Fest 2018

Featuring photos with Santa, marshmallow roasting by an outdoor fire, hot cider, holiday wreath making, and museum tour. Collection of new toiletries and toys will be donated to the Southern Valley Alliance for Battered Women. 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. Scott County Historical Society, 235 S. Fuller St., Shakopee; 952-445-0378.

Hopkins Farmers Winter Market

Featuring locally grown produce, farmstead products, fresh-baked and homemade goods, harndcrafted arts, and live music. More info at www.hopkinsfarmersmarket.com/wintermarket.html. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Every Sat. from Nov. 3-Dec. 15; Free. Hopkins Activity Center, 33 14th Ave. N., Hopkins; 952-939-1333.



Jacek Dehnel

Author/poet presents his novel, 'Lala,' and collection of poems, 'Aperture.' 4-6 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



St. Paul Vocal Forum: Welcoming Light, Choral Blessings for Advent

7:30 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. St. Olaf Catholic Church, 215 S. 8th St., Minneapolis; 612-332-7471.

Image courtesy the M

SUNDAY:

Opening Day at the New M

The “M,” as it likes to be known, has been on the move for a while, providing glimpses of its marvelous collection through exhibitions at the historic Pioneer Endicott building. Now the M has constructed a permanent home in the complex, designed to create spaces of inclusivity and community that celebrate artmaking and its potential to bring people together. The grand opening includes live music by Lady Xok, performances by SuperGroup, hands-on art making activities, an exhibition that draws visitors into the depth and breadth of the M’s collection, and a light installation by David Bowen in the M’s new Window Gallery. Rebekah Crisanta de Ybarra kicks off the M’s first artist takeover, inviting visitors into her creative process based on Latinx and Indigenous art forms. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2; Free; $300 for First Night party. Minnesota Museum Of American Art, 350 Robert St. N., The Historic Pioneer Endicott, St. Paul; 651-797-2571. –Camille LeFevre

MN Local Holiday Market

Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-369-2932.The MN Local



Brewers & Doers Holiday Bazaar

Featuring local artisans, curators, makers, and activities. With tarot readings, hand-rolled cigars, the Minnesota Krampus Society Krampus Parade, and DJ tunes. Donate a pair of new socks for a free beer. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-535-3330.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Fitz First at Four

Monthly series explores short stories and the real life of F. Scott Fitzgerald. 4 p.m. Every 1st Sun.; Free. The University Club of Saint Paul, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-1751.



Jan Brett

Author presents her new book, 'The Snowy Nap,' with a presentation, drawing demo, and book signing. Tickets and more info available at www.redballoonbookshop.com. 6 p.m. Dec. 2; Free-$18.99 for book and singing line reservation. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-8320.



Linden Hills Holiday Market

Featuring over 60 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 4-Dec. 23; Free. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-926-2654.



Mini Sota Holiday Market

Featuring products from local children's brands, North Star Donuts, and an appearance by Santa Claus with free photos. 12-5 p.m. Dec. 2; Free. Sota Clothing Co., 6518 Walker St., St. Louis Park.



Mississippi Valley Orchestra Presents: Season of Bells

With Bells of the Lakes hand choir, and a pre-concert talk at 2:15 p.m. 3 p.m. Dec. 2; Free. Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 S. Robert St., West St. Paul; 651-457-3373.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Saint Paul Civic Symphony: Celebrating Bernstein at 100

3 p.m. Dec. 2; Free. King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1583 Radio Drive, Woodbury; 651-738-3110.



St. Paul Vocal Forum: Welcoming Light, Choral Blessings for Advent

4 p.m. Dec. 2; Free. Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 S. Albert St., St. Paul; 651-698-3353.