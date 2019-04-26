Saint Paul Art Crawl, Independent Bookstore Day: 45 free things to do this weekend

Saint Paul Art Crawl Ryan-Werbalowski, 'The Devil Feasts on Flies'

FRIDAY:

Spring 2019 Saint Paul Art Crawl

While the redevelopment of St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood has sparked a resurgence of visitors, there’s at least one enduring event that predates all of the new concert venues, gastropubs, and boutique stores: the semiannual Saint Paul Art Crawl. Though the first official crawl took place in 1991, Lowertown had already been primed as an epicenter for artistic expression, thanks to the efforts of the St. Paul Art Collective (SPAC), which had been hosting events in the neighborhood as far back as 1977. Over four decades later, they’re still at the helm. In this season’s crawl alone, some 300 artists are expected to display the idiosyncratic scope of expression revealed in their chosen medium. The estimated 20,000 attendees face a new challenge in navigating a much larger space since the event has expanded beyond its Lowertown origins. Thankfully, the event website, saintpaulartcrawl.org, serves as a valuable repository of information, including a comprehensive guide to the participating artists and a searchable directory for planning a crawl expedition. 6-10 p.m. April 26; 12-8 p.m. April 27; 12-5 p.m. April 28; Free. Through Sunday –Brad Richason

Hyperslob (EP Release Show)

With Tulip and Sauna Accident. 9 p.m. April 26; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

The Flasher

With Muun Bato, and Transcendental Strangers. 9:30 p.m. April 26; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Stone Arch Isles

With Verluna. 9 p.m. April 26; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

Tiny Bike Shop Concert

Featuring Ann Reed. RSVP on eventbrite.com; the first 25 to do so score freebies. Bring a T-shirt for some free screenprinting fun. 6:30-9 p.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-827-8000.

Daniel Kaniess

Slam Dance Gallery Show

One-night show of works by Daniel Kaniess (1955-2012). 6-9 p.m. April 26; Free; donations accepted. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-623-3782.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Kristina Fjellman

Shifting Constants

Sculptural fiber art wall-hangings by Kristina Fjellman. Opening reception 6-10 p.m. Fri., Apr. 26. Free. NewStudio Gallery, 2303 Wycliff St., St. Paul; 651-207-5527.



Carolyn Forché

Poet presents her new memoir, 'What You Have Heard Is True.' 7 p.m. April 26; Free. Plymouth Congregational Church, 1900 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-871-7400.



Martha Postlethwaite

Author/pastor presents her book, 'Addiction and Recovery, A Spiritual Pilgrimage.' 7 p.m. April 26; Free. The Recovery Church: Central Park United Methodist, 253 State St., St. Paul; 651-291-1371.



Nikki & the RueMates

Monthly residency on the fourth Friday of each month. 9:30 p.m. Every 4th Fri.; Free. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-2118.



Wind Ensemble Concert: Celebrating Dr. Bencriscutto & 50th Anniversary of the Soviet Union Tour

7:30 p.m. April 26; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.

Sig Natur

SATURDAY:

April Showers

Solo art exhibition featuring work by Sig-Natur. Opening reception 5-11 p.m. Sat., Apr. 27. Free. Studio Payne, 1129 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-230-7767.

Independent Bookstore Day 2019

Now that you’ve Marie Kondo’d the books in your home that don’t bring you joy, it’s time to pick up some new ones. Get a jumpstart on your summer reading at Independent Bookstore Day. Businesses throughout the Twin Cities will be participating, so be prepared for a Saturday filled with readings, games, activities, discounts, prizes, and more. Nineteen different independent bookstores are part of the passport program through a partnership with Rain Taxi. Pick one up at locations such as Magers & Quinn, Once Upon a Crime, and Dreamhaven Books, and fill it out for a chance to win coupons and other prizes. Scheduled happenings include a lineup of over 30 poets for the Great Twin Cities Poetry Read at Moon Palace. Birchbark Books will have kid-friendly basket making, poetry, and music throughout the day. At Red Balloon Bookshop, kids will enjoy an escape room, a jazz ensemble, and a Sesame Street-inspired storytime. Find more info and a full list of participating bookstores at raintaxi.com. April 27; Free.

The Bad Man

With Ian Valor & the Vendettas and Stereo Library. 10 p.m. April 27; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Annie and the Bang Bang

With Hayley & the Crushers, the 99ers, and RudeGirl. 9 p.m. April 27; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Justin Shoulder, image by Tristan Jalleh

Artist Talk: Justin Shoulder - Future Folklore

12 p.m. April 27; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

HeadFlyer Two Year Birthday Extravaganza

Featuring specialty beer releases, food trucks, and games. 12 p.m.-12 a.m. April 27; Free. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-567-6345.

Celebrating with Purpose: A Food Drive Benefit Show

Benefit for the Food Group, featuring non-perishable food item collections, home-cooked and grilled food, and live music from Pleezer, Trompe le Monde, the Boot, Whiskey Rock and Roll Club, the April Fools, White Sweater, and Country Mike. 1-8 p.m. April 27; Free with non-perishable food item.Grumpy's Northeast, 2200 4th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-789-7429.

Art Is...My Origin

Show highlighting the work of local black artists. 7 p.m. April 27; Free. Twin Cities Public Television, 172 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-222-1717.

Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 27; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Purple Paisley Cocktail Party and Panel

Hosted by Jerome Benton featuring an author's panel and a live performance by Ingrid Chavez. 4 p.m. April 27; Free. Canopy by Hilton Minneapolis, 708 3rd St. S., Minneapolis; 612-332-0696.

Dan and Lee Ross, 'The Hill That Walked Away'

The Hill That Walked Away: Dan & Lee Ross; Chain of Lakes: Justin Terlecki

Dual exhibition of new paintings. Opening reception with the artists 2-5 p.m. Sat., Apr. 27. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

Boom Room Jazz

Monthly jazz series featuring variety of acts. 7 p.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.

"Abstract" group show

Abstract 2019

Group show curated by Ellen Richman and Robert Bowman, with all exhibited work for sale. Curators' talk and tour 10 a.m. Sat., Apr. 27. Free. Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 N. Shore Dr., Wayzata; 952-473-7361.



Anna Eveslage

Book launch and talk for the photographer/writer's new book, 'Eating Alone.' 7 p.m. April 27; Free. Eat My Words Bookstore, 1228 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-804-7985.



MN Sinfonia Quartet

Part of the Saint Paul Classical Music Crawl. 1-3 p.m. April 27; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Sound+Vision MN Pop Culture Collectibles Show

Dealers selling music, comic books, toys, figurines, sports, film, and nostalgia memorabilia. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27; Free. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive, Woodbury; 651-739-9433.



Sleepy V's

SUNDAY:

Sleepy V's Pop-Up at 56 Brewing

Beer and doughnuts sounds like the kind of bar menu that Homer Simpson would come up with. And that’s pretty awesome. This Sunday, folks can enjoy a less traditional brunch, as Sleepy V’s will be teaming up with 56 Brewing for an afternoon of treats. Order up a mini doughnut flight, or get a full-size ring of sugar dough and have your bartender pair it with a brew. It’s last call before the weekend is over, so indulge. 12-4 p.m. April 28; Free. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis; 612-404-0056. –Jessica Armbruster

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Paikka, 550 Vandalia St., Suite 165, St. Paul.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Cabin Fever Reliever

Benefit for Save-a-Bull Rescue, featuring silent auction, raffle, and dog adoptions. 12-4 p.m. April 28; Free. Butcher & the Boar, 1121 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-238-8888.



Como: Making a Global Impact

Lecture series featuring a different conservation champion sharing stories, photos, and videos from their work in the field. Lineup and more info at www.comozooconservatory.org/news/como-making-a-global-impact. 10:30 p.m. Every Sun. from April 7-May 31; Free. Como Zoo, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Eric Dregni

Author presents his book, 'You're Sending Me Where? Dispatches from Summer Camp.' 5 p.m. April 28; Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455.



Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

7 p.m. Every last Sun.; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Paige Riehl

Poet presents her new collection, 'Suspension,' accompanied by Deborah Keenan, Lia Rivamonte, and Mariela Lemus. 3 p.m. April 28; Free. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Student Art Showing

Featuring work by students of Great River School, with food and beverages provided. 2-5 p.m. April 28; Free. Dow Art Gallery and Picture Framing, 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 612-607-9203.



Tech Dump's 3rd Annual Robot Fashion Show

Teams create and compete with robot inspired looks fashioned from electronic waste, with music provided by DJ Mason Bot-ler and Sawyer's Dream. Teams and audience members are also invited to drop off small tech items for recycling. Registration and more info at www.techdump.org/robot-fashion-show. 6-8 p.m. April 28; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



University Gospel Choir Concert

Presented by University of Minnesota School of Music. 7 p.m. April 28; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



Wayzata Symphony Orchestra: Creative Collaboration

Featuring guest ballet dancers. 3 p.m. April 28; Free. Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata; 952-473-8877.

