Russ White's penny-style portraits (and other art shows this week)

L-R: Work by Lisa Brenner, Teresa Paschke

A Common Thread Artist Reception



Where it’s at: The Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: The Textile Center rings in the new year with its annual member exhibition, featuring fiber art of all shapes and kinds. From wearables to hangables to sculptural pieces, see what fiber artists have been up to this year, and pick up a piece of your very own.

Why you should go: Like other art forms that fall under the craft umbrella, textile art doesn’t get the prestige that it deserves. But really, it’s just like any other art form, with makers reaching and stretching boundaries of what stitching, weaving, and working with fabrics can do.

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Michelle Westmark Wingard

Opening Reception: The Afterlife of Objects and Places



Where it’s at: Silverwood Park, 2500 Cty. Rd. E W., Saint Anthony.

What it’s about: Michelle Westmark Wingard shares her breathtaking photographs of Belgian landscapes in this site-specific photo installation. Visiting the place where her grandfather’s plane crashed during the second World War, the artist investigates time and history.

Why you should go: How do we remember our past -- not just in our own life, but our family members and ancestors that have come before us? With stunning imagery, Westmark Wingard meditates on what we can no longer see, and yet know to be true.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Loose Change: New Drawings by Russ White



Where it’s at: Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins.

What it’s about: Russ White evokes the portraits engraved on coins for his new series of colored-pencil works portraying not presidents but everyday people.

Why you should go: Taking a photorealistic approach, White gives a gravitas and prominence to his subjects, offering new meanings of how we view leaders and people of importance. With this work, the artist suggests the future of change exists within all of us.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

L-R: Work by Ashely Peifer, Tara Costello

Fuse/Surprise Party



Where it’s at: Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: This weekend at Rosalux Gallery, take a look at new works by two fantastic local artists, Tara Costello and Ashely Peifer. The double-header show, "Fuse/Surprise Party," highlights Costello’s richly textured abstract landscapes and Peifer’s cheerful mixed-media pieces and paintings.

Why you should go: As often is the case with Rosalux, the two exhibitions stand on their own. But together, they provide an interesting dialogue. Come see how these two artists working in very different styles riff off each other.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.