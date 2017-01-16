Roe Wolfe booted from North Loop space

The announcement was made this weekend via Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine. The move wasn't planned; real estate developers who purchased the building in the ever-changing neighborhood have asked the store to vacate. Sales start today.

The shop will land on its feet, thankfully. Before the news hit, owner Ashley Kilcher had already made plans for a pop-up shop at the Galleria. They'll be there for six months. If things go well, there's a possibility that they'll move into a permanent space in the posh mall.

The Edina plans were originally set to be an expansion. So while Roe Wolfe must be out of its North Loop space by Valentine's Day, Kilcher is also looking for a new storefront space in the area.

The store carries a variety of national and local clothing brands with a boho aesthetic, as well as items from Minnesota jewelry and makeup makers. You can check out their wares online at www.roewolfe.com.