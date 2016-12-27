Rock these killer looks on New Year's Eve

We gotta see the garbage-fire year that was 2016 out in style, so we compiled a little guide on what to wear, where.

A fancy party.

If you’re going all out for New Year's Eve, then you need to dress for the occasion, dammit! And since it’s the New Year, you should probably wear something a little flashy, too. This metallic pleated silver dress from Cliché is a no-brainer.

A romantic dinner.

If you’re spending NYE with your significant other, you could choose the trusty LBD. Emphasis on could. You should choose something a little sexier, like a shorts suit. Wear this burgundy option from Roe Wolfe with just a slinky camisole and some sheer tights to make a serious statement.

Cocktails with family.

Do you always ring in the new year with your family? That’s a cute tradition, and probably more chill than paying cover and fighting for space at a crowded bar. The combo of a slim-fitting turtleneck with a ‘90s-style slip dress is festive and family-appropriate, but not over-the-top.

A gigantic party.

Do you make a point to attend one of the huge blowout New Year’s parties? That’s awesome. Kudos to you for being so brave! Don’t wear a sequined dress like everyone else; go vintage and stand out. How insane would you look on the dance floor in a stoplight red outfit like this one from the Golden Pearl Vintage? You could also opt for the gown and dress it up with some huge sparkly earrings… and a bracelet … and a necklace … it is New Year's Eve, after all.

Girls’ night.

Personally, I like to spend New Year's with my BFFs. This red and magenta sequined shift dress is basically made for dancing the night away and drinking champagne. Pair it with a tan from GoGLOW and you’re golden. Proper is also offering 25-precent off all sparkly/shimmery/sequined party wear through 2016, so you have no excuse not to pick up something fun to ring in 2017 in.

A dive bar.

If crazy parties and $25 cover aren’t your thing, dive bars are the best way to celebrate New Year's Eve. They’re cheap, fun, and your boyfriend can go play Big Buck Hunter while you dance with your girlfriends to the sounds of the TouchTunes. Wear your favorite black skinnies and a few layers in case you decide to go bar-hopping as the night progresses.

Hanging out at home.

Staying in this year? You’re saving Uber fares and staying safe and cozy. If you’re planning to spend the holiday with Netflix, then by all means, put on your fave leggings, Ugg slippers, and giant sweatshirt. You deserve it!