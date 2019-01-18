Dark beers at Finnegans this week. Getty

FRIDAY:

Dark Week

Imperial Black Friday and the Darkest Day of the Year have come and gone this season. But winters are long in Minnesota, and there’s no better way to get through the doldrums than with a malty, black-as-night beer. Finnegans is dedicating a full week to dark brew, kicking things off with a Smoked Baltic Porter on Sunday. Each day will have its own special tapping, with Dark Rage Milk Stout, Dark Chocolate Mint Stout, Scottish Stout, Spruce Tip Porter, and a bourbon barrel-aged Dead Irish Poet all on the schedule. Things wrap up on Saturday, January 19, with the release of Caorthannach Russian Imperial Stout, which will also be available in an aged version that has spent time in pinot noir and whiskey barrels. Daily from Jan. 13-19; Free. Finnegans Brew Co., 817 5th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615. –Loren Green

Hangover Factory

With Tight Whips and Black Sam Malone. 9 p.m. Jan. 18; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Night Corvettes (EP Release Show)

With the Decayed Realms and Trips. 10 p.m. Jan. 18; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Hotpants Soul & Funk Dance Night

Rare soul, funk, and more via 45s and LPs. 21+. Friday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Gallery B Grand Opening

Check out the new gallery space and learn about their planned programs. With snacks, drinks, and freebies. Friday, 6 to 9 p.m. Gallery B, 1459 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul.

Douala Soul Collective DJ Night

All ages. 8 p.m. Jan. 18; Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455.

The Grande Uffda

Fundraiser featuring guest artist Jason Christian, with flame working demos, dance performance, lighting installation by Second Sight Visuals, and music by Jake's Bike and Baard. 6-10 p.m. Jan. 18; Free. Foci Glass, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-623-3624.



Greazy Gravy

8:30 p.m. Jan. 18; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

"Absentia" Laura Migliorino, 'Blue Mirror'

Absentia: Abandoned Past

Abandoned spaces can be mysterious, beautiful, or completely unnoticeable. For photographer Laura Migliorino, they can also be deeply personal. Rather than focusing on empty storefronts, rusted and overgrown amusement parks, or rundown schools, she chooses to explore homes. “The project began when we placed my mom in a nursing home due to advanced dementia,” she states in a press release. “This marked the beginning of a process of loss, and the slow dismantling of our family home.” With her eye and a camera, she examines the relationships we build with the places we live in, as well as how shifts in occupants can bring about renewal and new life. See her work at her first solo show in the Twin Cities. You may already be familiar with her pieces; some of her photography is already part of the Walker’s permanent collection. There will also be an artist’s talk Saturday, January 19, at 2 p.m. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850. –Jessica Armbruster



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Wells Fargo Winter Skate

For weather updates and schedules, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Skate rentals are $4, or score a free rental when you flash a Wells Fargo debit or credit card. Daily from Nov. 17-Feb. 3; Free. Landmark Plaza, 379 St. Peter, St. Paul.

Women's March, 2017 Susan Du

SATURDAY:

Women's March Minnesota

March and rally for equality and human rights, and a celebration of all women elected to office. March begins at Western Sculpture Park and ends at the State Capitol. Find info here. 10 a.m. Jan. 19; Free. Western Sculpture Park, 387 Marion St., St. Paul.

Lockgnar

With Wraith, Anoxia, and Dark Martian. 9 p.m. Jan. 19; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



331 Trash Street

Featuring Trash Catties and DJ Rock the Money. 7 p.m. Jan. 19; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, CDs, and music memorabilia. For more info, visit www.twincitiesrecordshow.com. 12-4 p.m. Jan. 19; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.

Workhaus Collective Book Release Party

A 12-play anthology and essays from the Workhaus Collective, with music by Annie and the Bang Bang. Registration and more info at www.eventbrite.com. 7-11 p.m. Jan. 19; Free. The Playwrights' Center, 2301 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis; 612-332-7481.

"Liminal" L-R: Work by Sofia Noethe and Sick Kitty Ceramics

Liminal - A Conspiracy of Strange Girls Art Show

Exhibition features artworks about change, new beginnings, transitions, and thresholds. Saturday, 6-10 p.m. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012.

Brunch Show at Mortimer's

Featuring Trash Catties, Hyperslob, and GME. All ages. 12-3 p.m. Jan. 19; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.



Harrison Street

8:30 p.m. Jan. 19; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

XIAART Grand Opening

Underpinning

Mixed-media sculptural installations by Hallie Bahn and Heather Lamanno. Closing reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Feb. 1. Daily from Jan. 19-Feb. 2; Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

MacPhail Free Family Music Series: The Bazillions

Performances at 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. With sample lessons to kids and adults on the instruments featured in the concert, and light refreshments following the performance. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 19; Free. MacPhail Center for Music, 501 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; 612-321-0100.



Together We Sing Festival

A celebration of MLK weekend featuring VocalEssence, Mila Vocal Ensemble, G. Phillip Shoultz III, and Cameroon Choir, with community building, breakout sessions with teaching artists, and a service project benefitting Ujamaa Place. Registration and more info at www.vocalessence.org/event/family-event-together-we-sing-festival. 1:30-5 p.m. Jan. 19; Free; registration required. Minnesota Historical Society, 345 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul; 651-259-3000.



Celebrate Saint Paul Public Library

Featuring Mayor Carter, kids activities, storytime, cookies, and live entertainment from Douala Soul Collective, poet May Lee Yang, and rapper Brandon Moore. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 19; Free. Sun Ray Library, 2105 Wilson Ave., St. Paul; 651-501-6300.

"Underpinning"

XIAART Grand Opening

St. Paul is getting a new shop featuring artists, crafters, makers, and designers from southeast Asia. XIAART, which uses a consignment model for promoting local creativity, is housed in the Little Mekong district on University Avenue. For its grand opening event, the shop will be showcasing an assortment of wearable items, such as bow ties made using Hmong designs by XIXO Men’s Wear, plus items from Carol’s Candles, hand-carved woodwork by Kong Research & Design, watercolor paintings by Moua Thin Productions, and more. During the opening event, Groove DogZ will be on hand with gourmet hot dogs. Come celebrate this rich array of artisans and artists, and take home something special. 3-10 p.m. Jan. 19; Free. XIAART, 422 University Ave. W., Asian Economic Development Association, St. Paul; 651-222-7798. –Sheila Regan

New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.

Nightmare After the Holidays L-R: Sick Kitty Ceramics, Ashley Hay Design, Stacey R. Britt (@CraftyBitchWithBlackLips)

SUNDAY:

Nightmare After the Holidays: A Maker's Fair

The gift-giving holidays have come and gone, which means the twee shopping season is finished—for now. This Sunday’s pop-up honors the end of this time with a weird-ass makers’ fair where you’ll be sure to find some genuinely strange and fabulous stuff. There will be medical oddities from Walker Friend, tooth-adorned pieces from Sick Kitty Ceramics, sparkly pop-culture inspired pins from Cherry Moon Press, zines from Scream Queers, and dolls (nothing good ever comes from creepy-looking dolls). Stacey R. Britt (@CraftyBitchWithBlackLips) makes delightfully geeky felt creatures resembling Super Mario mushrooms, Harry Potter symbols, and unicorns, and participating artists include Strangely Rabid Arts and Crafts, Matt Baehr, and Ferraya. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 20; Free. The Haunted Basement, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

38th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute Concert

Multi-disciplinary celebration intermixing the words of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with musical performances from local artists. 3 p.m. Jan. 20; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Minneapolis Vintage Market

Featuring vintage pieces from collectors across the midwest. 12-5 p.m. Jan. 20; Free. Pillsbury A Mill Machine Shop, 300 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-724-3760.

The Art Car and Bike Parade heads to White Bear Lake.

World's only ArtCar ArtBike Parade on Ice

Sunday, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. White Bear Lake.

Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Music Under Glass: Pushing Chain

4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



No Territory Band Brunch

All ages. 11 a.m. Jan. 20; Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455.