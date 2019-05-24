Rock shows, lemon shandies, teens at the Walker: 31 free things to do this Memorial Day Weekend

FRIDAY:

Teen Takeover 2019

Teens-only event featuring music and art-making activities presented by the Walker Art Center Teen Arts Council, with free food and drinks, gallery exhibitions, and music by Bruise Violet, Last Import, Booboo, and DJ Rowsheen. 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 24; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Loon Liftoff at Allianz Field Brew Hall

Drone races. 6-7:30 p.m. Allianz Field, 400 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 763-476-2237.

30|Gemini: Session and Nice Guy Entertainment Presents

Featuring Guthrie, Ben Jammin K, Lvndscvpes, Nur-D, 2JD, Virgo, and Kool Hanz. 9 p.m. May 24; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.



Alarmél Valli - Flowers of the Kurunci: Interrelating Dance, Poetry, and Music

Presentation from the choreographer and guru to Ragamala Dance Company Artistic Directors Ranee and Aparna Ramaswamy. RSVP and more info at ticket.artsmia.org/products/flowers-of-the-kurunci. 6:30 p.m. May 24; Free; RSVP required. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.



Bumsy & the Moochers

With Class of 86, the Jeffertons, and the Spergs. 9 p.m. May 24; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Highpoint Center for Printmaking Jerome artists

Highpoint Presents: Jerome Emerging Printmakers Exhibition

6:30-9 p.m. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Loons in the Attic (Record Release Show)

With Nallo and MT Foyer. 10 p.m. May 24; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of roses and lilies, with filler plants augmenting the main colors of lavender, purple and peach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 27-Sept. 29; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Sway in the Morning Live Broadcast

Live broadcast of the nationally syndicated radio show, featuring special guests involved with Soundset festival. 7-11 a.m. May 24; Free. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Movies at the Saloon. 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead'

SATURDAY:

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead

Birthed in the year 1991, Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead is a mashup of Weekend at Bernies and Working Girl, but for the tween set. Five siblings are psyched for the summer when their mom decides to jet off to Australia for a few months without them. Then the babysitter, a mean old hag, arrives. When she kicks it after suffering a heart attack, the kids decide to drop her off at a morgue and make a go of things themselves. Eldest daughter Sue Ellen (a peak Married with Children-era Christina Applegate) decides to forge a résumé and land a job as an executive in the fashion industry. Soon she’s stealing petty cash from the office, but that’s no biggie compared to the other stuff the family has pulled off so far. Will Sue Ellen manage to avoid jail? Will she find love before heading off to college? Is that vintage David Duchnovny as a sketchy co-worker? Find out at this free screening at the Saloon. Email ([email protected]) or call to reserve a seat. 5 p.m. May 25; Free. The Saloon, 830 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-0835. –Jessica Armbruster

Lake Street Saturdays: Extreme Noise Records

Featuring giveaways, #VisitLakeStreet swag, and punk spirit. Saturday, 2-6 p.m. Extreme Noise Records, 407 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-824-0100.

Double Grave

With Jupiter Styles and Granddad. 10 p.m. May 25; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

"Skew Lines" L-R: Work by Heid E. Erdrich, Rosy Simas

Skew Lines

Seneca choreographer and artist Rosy Simas and Ojibwe writer/text-image artist Heid E. Erdrich have been in residence at SooVAC, creating a new installation. Erdrich has assembled a visual piece that focuses on female ancestors from Anishinaabe/Ojibwe tribes and beyond. Simas brings films and props from Weave, the duo’s multi-city multimedia collaboration, to the installation, along with research into her diplomatic ancestors back to 1650. Together, they illuminate stories often unheralded and overlooked. See it at a special closing reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 25. Daily from May 4-25; Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263. –Camille LeFevre

Short Pants Lemon Shandy Party

Rooftop party featuring specialty beers from Bauhaus and DJ's playing vintage funk. 2-6 p.m. May 25; Free. Hewing Hotel, 300 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 866-501-3300.



TV Moms

With Neo Neo, Goo Goo Mucks, and Consider Me Phil. 9 p.m. May 25; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Off the Hook Festival

Family-friendly fishing festival featuring hands-on instruction, educational opportunities about nature and conservation, games, snacks, and photo opportunities. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from May 25-26; Free. Thomas Beach, Bde Maka Ska, 3700 Thomas Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.

Waldmann Brewery

Waldmann Brewery Tours

Waldmann Brewery, St. Paul’s oldest commercial building, has a quaint and historic vibe. It was constructed in 1857, a few years before the Civil War began and months before Minnesota became a state. Located between the High Bridge and West Seventh Street, the business features a stone exterior that comes across as modest yet cultured. Inside it’s charming and warm, with original pine floors, wood stoves, oil lamps, hand-blown glass windows, and a half-dozen draft beer options. They specialize in traditional German-style lagers, making a visit the perfect opportunity to take in some St. Paul history while enjoying a sunny spring day near the Mississippi. They also offer a full menu featuring housemade wursts, shareable fish plates, and salads, and the space is filled with old maps, photos, and breweriana. If you stop by on Saturdays, you can take a free tour through the building and brewery, including its deconcotion system. Just call ahead to reserve a spot. Tours start at noon each Saturday. 12 p.m. Every Sat. Free. Waldmann Brewery, 445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-222-1857. --Loren Green



Cars and Caves for Charity

Classic and exotic car and motorcycle show. More info at chanhassenautoplex.com. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Every last Sat.; Free. AutoMotorPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen; 612-850-8398.



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.

Kristin Laurel

Poets presents her new collection, 'Questions About the Ride,' with Sandra Sidman Larson and Sue Reed Crouse. 3 p.m. May 25; Free. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Poetry and Plants in the Park in the Dark

Featuring poems and art created by students at Imhotep Science Academy. 7:30 p.m. May 25; Free. Frogtown Farm Park, 941 Lafond Ave., St. Paul; 651-600-3414.



SUNDAY:

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Como: Making a Global Impact

Lecture series featuring a different conservation champion sharing stories, photos, and videos from their work in the field. Lineup and more info at www.comozooconservatory.org. 10:30 p.m. Every Sun. from April 7-May 31; Free. Como Zoo, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

7 p.m. Every last Sun.; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

MONDAY:

Memorial Day Ceremony

Re-dedication of historical flagpole, color guard, speakers, music, and activities. 12 p.m. May 27; Free. Beltrami Park, 1111 Summer St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-370-4920.