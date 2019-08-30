Rock New York Fashion Week looks at these local shops

That means it’s time for cozy sweaters, apple cider, and updating your closet for a new season. According to the runways of New York Fashion Week, fall 2019 is all about a return to glamour, whether that’s with slinky, satiny slip dresses, sensual and dreamy lavender tones, or gilded hair accessories. Indulge your inner glamour girl (or guy!) with these major trends before winter comes and dumps chilly, fun-hating snow on everything.

www.annerickson.com Ann Erickson

All that glitters

While a glittering gown isn’t exactly appropriate for a Monday morning team huddle, you can still give in to your yearning for a little bit of sparkle and shine with oh-so-trendy hair accessories. Yes, barrettes are back, but they aren’t the plasticky pastel ones you rocked in elementary school. The new barrettes are gorgeously detailed and elegant, and are meant to enliven an updo or add a special touch of magic to your go-to pulled back hairstyles and buns. Local jewelry designer Ann Erickson makes enchanting hair accessories, which you can purchase via her website or at Haus Salon in Northeast, as well as local craft markets and pop-ups. My personal favorite is theWhippoorwill barrette, a classy way to put a bird on it.

Fendi

Small bags, big moment

While the teeny tiny bags that strolled down the runways at Jacquemus and Chloe may be a bit too teensy to store your essentials, the mini bag is having a big moment. Remember Carrie Bradshaw’s Fendi Baguette? Yeah, that’s what we’re talking about. Give your totes, satchels, and crossbody bags a break and opt for something a bit more petite to stay on trend this fall. You can find a designer bag for a bargain at GH2, June Resale, or Fashion Avenue.

The Purple One

Major fashion designers probably aren’t looking to the Vikings for inspiration, but the color purple IS everywhere this season, from lilac to plum and everything in between. Feel Prince’s impact. Opt for amethyst at your next manicure appointment or add a touch of lavender to your look with purple earrings from local jewelry collective There There.

Tendu Multi at There There

La la leopard

It is my firm belief that leopard print goes with everything, never goes out of style, and is appropriate for any occasion, and the fine folks at Target seem to agree with me. Their A New Day and Who What Wear lines are FULL of the spotted print, and this collared shirtdress is a prime example of how you can wear the trendy pattern at work.

Target.com

Tie-dye it up

Blame it on Billie Eilish and Gen Z. Tie-dye is back again, and while it may conjure flashbacks to summer camp, there is a grown-up way to rock tie-dye. DIY it with a trip to Michael’s and a few simple pieces, like a basic tee or slip dress, and opt for an autumnal palette of evergreen, orange and plum to suit the season. Or shop Raquel Allegra’s tie-dye adjacent pieces at Grethen House.