Ring in 2019 with laughter at these 5 comedy shows

While there was a lot of stuff that we collectively cringed and cried over in 2018 (looking at you, In My Feelings challenge), we can close it out on a high note with tons of great comedy shows happening on New Year’s Eve.

Or, you could just go to Third Eye Blind at Mystic Lake. Either way, here are the best bets for comedy in and around town to laugh away 2018.

Image courtesy the standup

Tiffany Norton & Shannan Paul w/Karen Pickering and Nick Piontek

New Hope Cinema Grill



For the past several years, Tiffany Norton and Shannan Paul have been quietly building a New Year’s Eve comedy tradition in the suburbs. This year, the duo will once again take over New Hope Cinema Grill for Comics Strike Back. This all-local supershow is arguably the strongest lineup you’ll find to bring in 2019. Norton and Paul have both continued to build their reputations through their radio and TV careers (on KS95 and The Jason Show, respectively), but have also been growing as standups. If that’s not enough, there’s a dollar store in the same strip mall, so you can pick up last-second party supplies or very sad romance novels! 8:30 p.m. $15. 2749 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope; 763-417-0017.

Derek Hughes Image courtesy the standup

Derek Hughes

Acme Comedy Company



There might be a lot of comedy to choose from this week, but how much magic comedy is happening? Over at Acme there’s Derek Hughes, a U of M alum and a world-renowned comedian/magician who has appeared on VH1, the film Mr. Deeds, and, for some reason, on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He’s a long-time Acme favorite whose comedy is just as good as his illusions (hopefully he can make our sad memories of Logan Paul disappear). 18+. 8 and 10:30 p.m. $30; $60 with dinner. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393.

Maggie Faris St. Paul Photo Co.

Mo Alexander w/Courtney Baka

Comedy Corner Underground



Mo Year’s Eve is taking over CCU with two shows alongside local favorite Courtney Baka. Alexander has been building a steady following by relentlessly touring for over two decades, but he really made had his breakthrough last year with an appearance on Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City. Baka has been one of the brightest spots of the local scene this past year, regularly performing at CCU, Fair State Brewing, and Sisyphus, and was a part of this year’s 10,000 Laughs Festival. Spend your NYE in a basement, but like, a funny basement. 8 (18+) and 10:30 p.m. (21+). $20. 1501 Washington Ave. S.,

Minneapolis.

Mo Alexander

Maggie Faris w/Julie Bane and Mohtasham Yaqub

Sisyphus Brewing



Comedy, booby prizes, and a champagne toast…at like 8:30 p.m. This is what makes the East Coast-Style New Year’s Eve comedy show so special. Now in its sixth year, Faris spearheads this night of insanity, featuring three of the best local comics out there, fabulous prizes, and a full-blown countdown to midnight that runs on the Eastern time zone, meaning you’re throwing confetti at 11 p.m., and sleeping your way into another year. There are two shows, meaning you can go even earlier, but still make it home before the primetime New Year’s Eve babysitting rates go into effect. Find tickets and more info at www.eventbrite.com. 7 and 9 p.m. $25. 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324.

Eddie Ifft Image courtesy the standup

Eddie Ifft

House of Comedy



If you’re a comedy nerd, then you know Eddie Ifft from his hilarious podcast, The Bingle Show, where he chats with some of the biggest and brightest comedians touring, including local boys-made-good like Chad Daniels and Pete Lee. If you’re a fan of standup, you’ve probably checked out his Comedy Central special, or recognize him from Last Comic Standing. And if you watch TV or love the internet, then you know him from Joe Rogan’s podcast or his appearance on FX’s Legit. What we’re saying is, you know him. He’s edgy, world-renowned, and a huge theater-level comedian in an intimate setting for New Year’s Eve. Plus, no sitter? No problem! Let your kids aimlessly roam the mall, while you eat and laugh upstairs. 7 (16+) and 10 p.m. (18+). $20-$58.95. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558.