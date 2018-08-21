Revolutions, and other art happenings worth your time this week

Women, Art, and Revolution



Where it's at: Better World Museum, 40 S. Seventh St., Minneapolis

What it's about: The feminist movement within the art world is revealed in Lynn Hershman Leeson's documentary Women Art Revolution! A (Formerly) Secret History. Through interviews, archival film, and video footage, the doc takes a look at how the feminist movement has infiltrated, critiqued, and spoke to power within the broader culture. At the Better World Museum, they will show the film and discuss the issues that it brings to the surface.

Why you should go: No matter your gender (yes, cis men are welcome to attend), you will get a lot out of Hershman Leeson's provocative film, which follows the feminist art movement over decades, showing just how much it transformed the way we experience art today. You should go because you there's still a lot of work to do.

When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday

"in movement"

Curios

Where it's at: Ambiente Gallery, 505 First Ave. NE, Minneapolis

What it's about: Benjamin Davis Brockman draws on five years working as a mental health professional as well as his own path of recovery to create these intricate floral drawings and landscapes.

Why you should go: Journey into the world of the mind, of healing, and how consciousness exists in our bodies with Brockman's deliberate and focused surreal drawings.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday

"Curio"

Closing reception: “in movement” featuring Kelvin Wailey

Where it's at: Claddagh Coffee, 459 Seventh St. W., St. Paul

What it's about: Movement and photography join together through the eyes of Isabel Farjado, who has collaborated with the dance trio Kelvin Wailey (Leila Awadallah, Emma Marlar, and Laura Osterhaus) for a series of intriguing photographs now up at Claddagh Coffee. For the closing reception, Kelvin Wailey will be performing, along with Noah Ob and Toby Ramaswamy.

Why you should go: You get two art experiences for the price of one (surprise! it's also free!) with this show that is both an art exhibition and a dance and music performance. See the dances and discover the ways that photographer Isabel Farjado has transformed dance into a two-dimensional form:

When: 5-7 p.m., performance at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Torn Reality: Opening Night



Where it's at: Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis

What it's about: Artist Reagan Lora explores water, contamination, and transformed environment in this solo exhibition.

Why you should go: We can't live without water, but the ways things are going right now with corporatization, pollution, and other threats to the precious resource there’s no guarantee that our life source won't always be there. That's why we need artists to dream up ways forward. See Reagan Lora's visions and meditations on this topic at the Q.arma building.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday