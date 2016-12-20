Remus Lupin joins cast for season three of 'Fargo'

EW Weekly is reporting that David Thewlis, perhaps best known for playing Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter series (or Naked, if you were old enough to watch R movies in the '90s), has signed on for season three of FX's award-winning show based on the Coen brothers movie.

Thewlis will be playing V.M. Vargas, an ominous and most likely shady dude who doesn't always follow the law, and is in bed with the bosses of Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota.

After a season in the '70s, this installment of the Emmy-winning series will be jumping closer to the present: 2010. So far we know the Scottish actor Ewan McGregor will be playing two brothers: successful businessman Emmit and loser parole officer Ray.

Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) will play the Eden Valley chief of police, while Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane) is a recent parolee with a knack for bridge.

Somewhere in this story there will be lots of blood and murder, we assume.

The third season of Fargo is slated for spring 2017.